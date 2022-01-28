US reaches highest average of Covid deaths in almost 1 year | World

The number of new cases of Covid-19 is already starting to slow down in the United States, but the country most affected by the pandemic now suffers from an escalation in the number of deaths.

The US recorded an average of 603 thousand new infected per day in the last seven days, a 25% drop from the peak of 802 thousand reached on the 15th (and well below the record of 1.37 million of new cases registered on the 10th).

But The omicron variant has not been shown to be less lethal than other strains of the new coronavirus, and the moving average of deaths in the US, which had already been on an upward trajectory since the end of November, gained traction and surpassed the 2.3 thousand deaths on Wednesday (26).

It is the highest level since February 15, 2021, almost a year ago, even surpassing the peak of deaths caused by the delta variant, in 2.1 thousand at the end of september (see chart below).

Despite the rise in the number of deaths, it is still below the record set on January 13, 2020 (3.4 thousand) and hospitalizations appear to have reached a plateau of around 155,000 a day, according to The New York Times.

You USA are the country most affected in the world by the new coronavirus, with 876 thousand deaths and 72.9 million confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Next come the Brazil (624 thousand deaths and 24.5 million, respectively) and India (491 thousand and 40.3 million).

The country also suffers from the problem of vaccination against Covid-19, as a large part of the population still refuses immunization. — and research has shown that while vaccines do not prevent the spread of the virus, they dramatically reduce the risk of an infected person dying.

About 75% of Americans have already received at least one dose of available immunizations and 63% are fully vaccinated against the virus, a level lower than that of countries that began their campaigns much later, such as Brazil (79% and 69%, respectively) or the Japan (80% and 79%).

The rise in the number of deaths caused by omicron variant has occurred not only in the USA, but in several countries, as a consequence of the explosion in the number of cases after the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The daily average of Covid-19 deaths worldwide has dropped to 5.9 thousand on the 6th, the lowest level since October 25, 2020, but since then it has risen again and today it is in 8.4 thousand, the highest level in more than four months.

Despite the increase in deaths, the current level is far below the pandemic record, recorded almost a year ago. And, with the advancement of vaccination, the number of victims of the pandemic has not grown in the same proportion as the explosion in the number of infected. (see charts below).

The average of new cases reached a record of 3.4 million infected per day on Monday (24), a number more than 300% higher than the peak of the previous wave (on April 25, 2021, the world recorded an average of 827 thousand new cases per day driven by variants delta at India and gamma at the Brazil).

Four days later, on the 29th, the death rate reached a peak of 13.9 thousand, a level close to the world record that remains until today (14.7 thousand on January 26 of the same year).

A year ago, vaccination against Covid-19 was still in its infancy in the world and the US and Europe suffered from the variant beta at the height of winter in the Northern Hemisphere. Today, 60% of the world population has already received at least one dose of available vaccines and 52% is fully immunized..

