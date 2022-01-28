US says Russia calls for peace in Ukraine ‘with a gun on the table’ – 01/28/2022 – World

The diplomatic game around the serious security crisis in Eastern Europe took on new nuances this Friday (28), with the United States mocking the less aggressive tone adopted by Russia about its military moves on the Ukrainian border.

In an unusual online interview, in which he used frank terms to talk about the crisis, the American ambassador to Moscow, John Sullivan, stated that, “If I put a gun on the table and say I come in peace, that is threatening, and that is that we see now”.

He refers to sending a contingent of 100,000 to 175,000 Russian troops, as well as equipment, to Ukrainian borders to pressure the West to accept a stability pact in Eastern Europe.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had repeated that his country did not intend to invade Ukraine, as Kiev and members of NATO, the 30-nation military alliance led by the United States, say, despite the military options being made explicit.

“As far as Russia is concerned, there will be no war. We do not want a war. But we will not allow [o Ocidente] rudely ignore and trample on our interests,” he added, speaking to Russian radio stations.

His tone was followed by Aleksandr Lukachenko, the dictator of Belarus, who received support from Russian President Vladimir Putin to crush opposition to yet another stolen election in the country in 2020.

Russian troops are in Belarus in military maneuvers that, together with others in Crimea annexed in 2014 and in eastern regions of Ukraine, theoretically allow coordinated attacks on three fronts against the Kiev regime. “War is a bad and terrible thing. There will be no victory in a war, we will all lose, so we don’t want wars, we’ve had too much,” he said in Minsk. He compared the situation to 1941, when the Nazis invaded the Soviet Union, of which both Belarus and Ukraine were part.

“Today, life is totally different from what it was in 1941. People were simpler, had a simpler life and not as comfortable as ours today. God forbid the start of a war, because one of the first things we will have to do it will be to leave our comfortable lives behind and face the harshness of war. Who wants that? Nobody,” Lukachenko said.

Sullivan, for his part, said the US expects a return from the Kremlin regarding the formal response given by the Joe Biden administration to Russian demands to stabilize the situation.

Putin wants NATO to return to its 1997 shape, before it began its eastward expansion, which brought troops and weapons closer to Russian borders. Historically, north-central Europe is the avenue through which armies invaded Russia — Swedes in the 18th century, French in the 19th, Germans twice in the 20th.

In addition, there is the political component, as the Kremlin sees a risk of internal unrest if formerly allied countries become Western democracies. That is why it maintains a firm alliance with Belarus and, in 2014, intervened to prevent the coup against the pro-Moscow government in Kiev from making the country part of NATO.

It worked so far. Crimea was annexed, and the east of the country, the Donbass, became a protectorate of ethnic Russian separatists. A solution to the pending issue lies in the Russian plan.

Putin even asked that Ukraine never join NATO. The demands were rejected by the US and also by the alliance, as would be expected, but there are points where progress can be made: control of nuclear weapons and mechanisms for mutual monitoring of military exercises.

From there, it is possible that there will be less public agreements involving the reopening of negotiations on the status of Donbass, which Ukraine has already started this week in a meeting with Russia, Germany and France, which implies that admission to NATO will be unfeasible. .

This Friday, Putin spoke on the subject by telephone with French President Emmanuel Macron, who is looking for a leading role in the imbroglio – he will seek re-election in April. In the call, the Russian president stressed that the US and NATO responses did not address Moscow’s main concerns and that he would carefully study the proposals and then decide on further actions.

The Kremlin leader will also speak to Chinese Xi Jinping next week during the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Diplomatically boycotted by the West, the competition will basically have Putin as a foreign star in the stands. Since November, Xi has reiterated his support for Russia in the Ukraine dispute, urging countries to cooperate militarily and politically.

On the European front, pressured Germany, seen as ambiguous in the crisis due to its dependence on Russian natural gas, is negotiating to expand its contingent at the multinational NATO base it commands in Rukla, Lithuania. The country also received four additional F-16 fighter jets from the Danish Air Force on Friday — without an air force of its own, the former Soviet Baltic republics depend on allied protection.

In yet another front of fraying in the relationship between the two countries, the US asked the UN Security Council to meet next Monday (31) to discuss what they call Russia’s “threatening behavior” in the Ukrainian environment. Russian diplomacy promptly signaled that it is working to call a vote that prevents the collegiate meeting.

Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitri Polianski said this would be a kind of public relations stunt. “I can’t remember another occasion when a member of the Security Council proposed to discuss his own baseless allegations and assumptions as a threat to the international order,” Polianski declared.

For Ukraine, one of the consequences felt in the midst of the imbroglio is in the economic area. Anticipating the damage, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that a further escalation in tension could not be ruled out, but criticized what he described as “panic” over the matter. “I don’t think the situation is more tense than before. There is an international feeling that there is war here, but that is not the case.”