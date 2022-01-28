US suspends search for missing Florida shipwreck | World

The US Coast Guard suspended the search for more than 30 people who went missing off the coast of Florida on Saturday after a boat that had left the Bahamas on the same day capsized.
US authorities ended the search work at 18:00 (local time, 20:00 GMT) Thursday (27), after having announced the discovery of five corpses between Wednesday and Thursday.
Captain Jo Ann Burdian, commander of the US Coast Guard in the Miami area, said that made the decision “with great regret”, after taking into account weather conditions, the fact that the missing were not wearing life jackets, and the time that had elapsed since the accident..
“Unfortunately, we have reached the most difficult moment in any search and rescue case,” the Coast Guard captain told reporters. “It’s the point where we decide when to stop actively looking.”
Burdian had already given little hope of finding more survivors the day before, given the difficult conditions at sea, especially for people who didn’t have life jackets, food or clean water.
A merchant seaman alerted authorities to the sinking Tuesday after rescuing a man clinging to an overturned boat about 70 km east of Fort Pierce Cove in the Atlantic Ocean. (see image below).
A man who says he is 1 of 40 people who left Bimini, Bahamas, on Saturday (22), sits on an overturned boat off the coast of Fort Pierce Inlet, Florida, United States, in a photo released by the US Coast Guard. on January 25, 2022 — Photo: US Coast Guard via Reuters
The castaway told authorities that the vessel left the Bimini Islands, in the Bahamas, on Saturday (22), with 39 other people, and that a storm capsized it. The identity of the rescued was not revealed.
US authorities have opened an investigation into the sinking, considered a possible case of “human trafficking”.
“The objective is to identify, arrest and prosecute any offender or criminal organization that organized, facilitated or profited from this damned enterprise,” said Special Agent Anthony Salisbury of the Miami Office of Homeland Security Investigations.
Human traffickers use the Bahamas, an archipelago off the coast of Florida, as a staging point to illegally transport people to the US (many of them from other Caribbean countries such as Haiti).
On Tuesday (25th), the US Coast Guard intercepted 191 Haitians aboard an overloaded freighter about 65 km southwest of Great Inagua Island in the Bahamas.
According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), about 5,000 Haitian immigrants work legally in the Bahamas, but between 20,000 and 50,000 of their compatriots are in the archipelago illegally.
Formed by 700 islets (of which only 39 are inhabited), the Bahamas is located 80 km southeast of the coast of Florida, so the country is often a transit point for immigrants who want to enter the USA, risking their lives in a dangerous sea voyage.