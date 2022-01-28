USA: Man who spent nearly 20 years in prison is released after twin confesses to crime

A man who spent nearly 20 years in prison over a murder was released on Tuesday night after his twin brother confessed to the crime. The information is from the NY Post.

Kevin Dugar was released from Chicago’s Cook County Jail after a bail motion. He had been convicted of allegedly killing a rival gang member in a shootout in 2003.

In 2016, Kevin’s twin brother Karl Smith came forward to the police and confessed that he was actually responsible for the death. The case went to court, and two years later, a judge ruled that Smith’s confession was not credible, and refused to offer Kevin a retrial.

Recently, another judge decided to review the case after an appeal. “The Court of Appeals has found that there is a strong likelihood that a jury hearing all the evidence is likely to find Kevin not guilty,” Dugar’s attorney said.

Kevin’s defense hopes the Cook County State Attorney’s Office will review the evidence and close the case.

“We hope the state does the right thing and closes this case. But if he persists, we hope to exonerate Kevin at the trial,” his lawyer said. As a condition of his release, Kevin will live in a transitional residential facility.

