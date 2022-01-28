Use of masks and proof of vaccination are no longer mandatory in England

The measure is part of the government’s ‘plan B’, adopted after the emergence of the Ômicron variant and which already provided for the moment of flexibility

EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN Protective masks against Covid-19 are no longer mandatory in England



The use of masks and two proof of vaccination are no longer mandatory in England this Thursday, 27th, after the government eased the restrictions of the pandemic of Covid-19. Public management is hopeful that the population will live with Covid-19 as they live with the flu. Despite this, the country’s stores and supermarkets, as well as train and subway companies, have already informed that they will continue to ask citizens to continue to use protection. The rules were withdrawn following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s pledge to pave the way for “complete normality”.

On Twitter, he celebrated the revocations, but recalled that the pandemic is not over: “Everyone must remain careful, and I ask all those who have not yet received the vaccine to speak up.” According to an official spokesperson, from today the use of masks will be “a matter of personal judgment”. The Government also clarified that the Public Health guidelines will continue in the country, informing the British to wear a mask in places of great agglomeration and closed spaces where there is contact with strangers. Private companies will be able to choose whether to require the presentation of the vaccine passport or not.

The government also announced that residents of nursing homes – of which 86.5% have already received the booster dose of the vaccine – will be able to receive an unlimited number of visitors from next Monday, 31. In addition, if they test positive for the coronavirus, they will have to isolate themselves for less time. The repeals add to others already eliminated in the country last week, such as the instruction to work from home whenever possible and the use of masks in the classroom by students. The easing of restrictions in the country are pointed out in the so-called “Plan B” of the government, which came into force after a review of official data on the rate of infections, vaccine effectiveness, the pressures of Covid-19 on the public health system, absences work, public behavior and evaluations of scientists. In contrast, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has indicated that masks will remain mandatory on the capital’s transport services and urges citizens to “do the right thing”.