Vaccine and contamination by covid strengthen immunity against coronavirus, says research

RIO – Vaccination against Covid-19 combined with natural infection by Sars-CoV-2 creates an enhanced immunity against the virus, according to a study by the University of Oregon (USA). According to the research, the amount of antibodies in the blood of people who were infected and vaccinated is up to ten times greater than that present in those who received the immunizer, but did not have the disease. The work was published this Thursday, 27, in the magazine Science Immunology.

The researchers analyzed the immune response of 104 people who were already vaccinated. They were divided into three groups: 42 vaccinated without previous contagion, 31 who received immunization after an infection and another 31 who were infected after the vaccination. Then, the scientists collected blood from the participants and the samples were exposed in the laboratory to three variants of Sars-CoV-2: Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351), and Delta (B.1.617.2). ). Ômicron, more contagious, has not yet been tested.

The results showed that the two “hybrid immunity” groups, made up of those who were both vaccinated and infected, generated the highest levels of antibodies compared to the group that was just vaccinated.

Scientists point out that, although the conclusions reinforce those of previous studies, the sample used was small, the contagion was carried out in the laboratory and Ômicron was not tested. Therefore, they say, vaccination remains essential. The vaccine, experts point out, remains the main collective protection strategy against covid-19.