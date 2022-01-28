VC Escala: fans build São Paulo for 2022 with three reinforcements and only one player trained in Cotia | São Paulo

São Paulo fans want coach Rogério Ceni to assemble the team for this season with three of the five reinforcements and only one athlete trained at the base.

At VC Escala, from ge, the Tricolor team, which debuts this Thursday in Paulistão, against Guarani, at 21:30, in Campinas, plays with a line of four defenders and three attackers.

See the team the fan chose, with the number of votes in parentheses:

In this team there are three new faces at Tricolor, right-back Rafinha and midfielders Patrick and Nikão. Attacking midfielder Alisson and goalkeeper Jandrei remained on the bench.

The team also has only one athlete trained in Cotia, contrary to the frequent use of base players in recent years. Luan is the chosen one, as a steering wheel.

The defense duo chosen is the one that started in 2021, with Arboleda and Miranda. On the left side, Reinaldo, a veteran, won the dispute with the young Welington.

The attacking trio are also old acquaintances: Luciano, Rigoni and Calleri.

The 11 players chosen by the fans will be different from those that Rogério Ceni should take to the field against Guarani. By necessity and choice.

Rogério has three important absences for the game: Luan and Luciano are injured, while Arboleda is with the Ecuador national team for the qualifiers for the World Cup.

Another change is that the coach should prefer Alisson to Patrick for the midfield in the debut.

The likely team for the duel at the Golden Earring has Tiago Volpi, Rafinha, Miranda, Léo and Reinaldo; Gabriel, Gabriel Sara and Alisson (Patrick); Nikao, Rigoni and Calleri.

São Paulo is in Paulistão’s Group B, which also includes Ferroviária, São Bernardo and Novorizontino. In the first phase, teams play against rivals from other groups in a single turn.

