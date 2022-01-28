Veto and agility: See how the 2nd race of the BBB22 leader will be

Thursday is the day of leader proof at the “BBB22” and although the party on Wednesday (26) went on until the morning, the participants are with blood in their eyes to win the lead. After all, nobody wants to go to the wall. And according to the rumors, the dynamics will demand quite a lot agility of the brothers and Douglas Silvas, current leader, can veto who is not your ally.

READ MORE:

THE leader proof this Thursday (27) will be sponsored by a cold cuts brand and the confined will have to run if they want to win the lead. During the contest, participants will have to assemble sandwiches with the ingredients provided by the sponsor.

However, they will have to cross walkways that will divide the space between the “delivery counter” and the place where the products for the preparation of the snack will be. The information is from Léo Dias’ column, from the newspaper metropolises, which also ensured that Douglas will have a veto. Who will be the actor’s choice?

please note that DG was responsible for sending Naiara to the wall. Although they have already been resolved, if the sertaneja wins the leader, there are chances of nominating the carioca. However, the artist is also not very close to Rodrigo and it may decide to veto the commercial manager.

In any case, we will only know the result on Thursday night (23). In addition, it is not yet known whether the victory of the competition will be due to the number of sandwiches produced or the production time. So, in order not to miss any details, just keep an eye on the POPline and on Globe, in the range of 10:30 pm.

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. It has lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!