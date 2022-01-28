VIDEO: ND editorial motivated President Bolsonaro’s criticism of the SC press

An opinion piece by Grupo ND published on Wednesday called the budget cut “contempt” and was quoted during the president’s weekly live on social media; see what Jair Bolsonaro said

The revolt of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) against the press in Santa Catarina in the case of the R$ 43 million cut in the Federal Public Works Budget had one target: the ND.

In the broadcast on social networks every Thursday, the president quoted the editorial “O contempt for Santa Catarina”, published Wednesday (26).

The president repeated the narrative that the fault of the budget cuts was the federal deputies and senators, who presented amendments above what was expected in the collection. Earlier, in the playpen at Palácio da Alvorada, he said that he would “recompose” the value throughout the year.

Bolsonaro forgot to say that he approved the Electoral Fund of R$4.9 billion and the Secret Budget of R$16.5 billion.

Without these two excrescences, there would be money left over to do a lot for the citizen, not only in Santa Catarina, but throughout Brazil.