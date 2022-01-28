VIDEO: Python snake is caught swallowing dog and end surprises

A terrifying scene took place in the backyard of a house in Australia. A dog owner found a three-meter python swallowing her pet.

According to the ABC portal, shortly before leaving each, the owner of the dog called Panda, Sahra Douglas, heard the puppy cry and found him being suffocated by the snake.

“I opened the door and looked to the side of the house and saw a huge snake coiled around it. You could barely see the dog,” she recounted. The snake was fully wrapped in his pet.

3-meter python snake tries to kill dog in Australia – Video: Reproduction/Internet

Panda’s owner panicked and started screaming for help. She used a broom in an attempt to separate the animals.

“Suddenly, a guy climbs over the back fence and grabs the snake’s head and sticks a hand in the middle where the snake is wrapped around my dog’s neck,” he says. Sahra said she couldn’t believe it when she saw the stranger, Stewart Brasier, who was staying next door, the snake’s head held in her hands.

The neighbor’s help was able to save the puppy’s life. They called a snake hunter and asked what they should do. As Sahra unwound the snake, Stewart held the reptile’s head restrained to avoid a lunge.

“Eventually we took the snake out, but the fangs were still on my dog’s face, so we had to spend a lot of time trying to pull the fangs out of my dog’s head, which was horrible,” he recalled.

According to one expert, if the rescue had not taken place in time, Panda would have been killed.