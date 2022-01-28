Volkswagen’s electric van interior has leaked images

The Volkswagen ID.Buzz, which will be a new version of the Kombi with 100% electric motorization, has already received several teasers from the automaker. However, now the model – which will be officially unveiled on March 9 – has been seen inside for the first time.

The target was one of the teaser models already shown by the German brand. The photos were revealed by the VW ID Talk forum, and give a glimpse of what the vehicle’s cabin should look like. Its upholstery comes in two colors, white and orange, in fabric. The seats also feature embroidered ID inscriptions. The orange finish follows on the doors.

In the case of this vehicle, the ID.Buzz comes with only two rows of seats, leaving a third row that does not appear to be installed on the vehicle. There is still a touchscreen in the center of the dashboard, with the accelerator and brake pedals with “play” and “pause” symbols.

The model has electric seat controls, thus appearing to be an ID.Buzz well above its lineup to be made available.

