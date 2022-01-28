Website for forgotten money in banks goes live on February 14

Central Bank headquarters in Brasilia

Site was still out on Monday due to the large number of hits;

On Tuesday, the Central Bank took the site off the air to work on its maintenance;

About R$ 900 thousand have already been requested for return.

The website presented by the Central Bank (BC) this Monday (24), which allows citizens to check if there is any forgotten money in closed bank accounts, will return to the air on February 14.

The information was given by the Central Bank this Thursday (27).

The site contained the SRV (Values ​​Receivable System) tool, which made a query from the CPF or CNPJ to check for forgotten values ​​in the service’s partner banks, such as Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Caixa, Itaú, Santander, Sicoob and Sicredi.

System went down after a few hours of use

The reception to the SRV was such that it caught BC off guard. There were so many hits in the first few hours that they took the dedicated site off the air, in addition to slowing down the rest of the system.

Altogether, the amount of access in the early hours was 20 times greater than on a day considered high volume by the municipality, or even 50 times greater than the accesses of a normal day.

The system was offline for the rest of the day, when on Tuesday (25), the BC suspended the consultation for good, taking the site off the air.

Brazilians have already managed to return R$ 900 thousand

Before the crash, around 79,000 Brazilians were able to consult the system. Of these, 8,500 had forgotten values ​​and requested their return.

Added together, the returns reach R$ 900 thousand.

According to the Central Bank, there is a total of R$ 3.9 billion available for withdrawal, belonging to 27.9 million CPFs and CNPJs.

This is only in the first stage of returns.

The BC stated that there is still a total of R$ 4.1 billion in amounts related to other operations, such as fees and installments of credit operations improperly charged, or accounts in brokerages and distributors of securities and monetary values ​​closed.