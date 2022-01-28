We’re 100 seconds away from the end of the world, say scientists | World-News | Online Diary

When and how do you imagine the world could end? On a Tuesday after breakfast or on a Sunday night before a reality show airs? Do you believe that the extinction of the human race will be accomplished in the power of a super meteor hitting Earth or will it be the result of yet another amazing war?

Few are the ones who dedicate themselves to seeking answers to these questions. Among these minorities is a group of American academics from the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, responsible for monitoring and adjusting the famous Doomsday Clock (Doomsday Clock) who, in his most recent prediction, spelled the end of humanity: there are 100 seconds left for the final judgment.

The Doomsday Clock is a creation of scientist Albert Einstein with the support of researchers at the University of Chicago as part of the Manhattan Project in 1947. The artifact is updated every year by scientists as a way of demonstrating how close humanity is to get destroyed. To give an example, in the year of its creation there were seven minutes left.

CURRENT DAYS

Let’s go back to the current predictions for 2022. One hundred seconds is considered the worst mark in all of history since the creation of the watch, but it can vary based on ongoing and dangerous threats. For that last observation, there were several strong ingredients that resulted in this bitter dish: nuclear weapons, climate change, destructive technologies and the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the former executive director of the Bulletin, Kennette Benedict, “the clock remains the closest it has ever come to the apocalypse of civilization”.

It should be noted that the time is the same as in the last two years (2020 and 2021), even so, considering the last 75 years and the current context, we are getting closer and closer to the apocalypse. In 1991, there were 17 minutes to go; in 2002, seven; and in 2015, three.

