What are the symptoms of Omicron? see what is known

Omicron variant causes different symptoms than previous coronavirus strains, studies say

The symptoms of Covid-19 have changed as new variants have emerged. The most recent, Ômicron, is spreading around the world — and studies indicate that it is the most contagious to date.

Even with the advance of vaccination that reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths, the WHO (World Health Organization) warned that Ômicron cannot be described as mild, as it continues to kill people around the world.

In the first week of January 2022, the number of global cases of the disease increased by 71% in the last week – and in the Americas, it rose 100%, according to the WHO. Worldwide, 90% of severe cases are in people who have not been vaccinated.

The Ômicron variant was detected and announced by the NICD (National Institute of Communicable Diseases of South Africa) on 25 November. According to the laboratory, the analysis started with samples taken ten days earlier.

In Brazil, Ômicron is already dominant, according to the frequency map of the Sars-CoV-2 Surveillance Program, of the Corona-Ômica BR-MCT Network, which analyzes the growth of the variants in the country. It was detected between 90% and 100% of positive cases confirmed by RT-PCR tests.

Symptoms of Omicron

According to data from the Agency for Clinical Innovation in Australia, patients more often reported a sore throat rather than loss of taste and smell.

Symptoms of Covid-19 can appear two to 12 days after exposure to the virus, but the time can vary with Ômicron, as its incubation appears to be three to four days.

Five most common symptoms:

Nasal discharge;

Headache;

Fatigue (mild or severe);

sneeze;

Sore throat.

Source: Zoe Covid Study, King’s College London

Difference between variants

Alpha

It is the first variant of concern, which was identified in the UK in September 2020. It has been associated with a higher risk of death compared to the original virus. Transmissibility is between 30 and 50% higher than previous strains.

Most common symptoms: loss or alteration of smell, loss or alteration of taste, fever, persistent cough, chills, loss of appetite and muscle pain.

Beta

The variant is a mutation of Alpha, which was detected in South Africa in October 2020 and quickly spread to more than 40 countries. According to the Butantan Institute, the variant was associated with a 20% increase in hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19 in South Africa.

Most common symptoms: fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, diarrhea, vomiting, body pain, tiredness and fatigue.

gamma

It was first identified in four travelers coming from Manaus (AM), tested during routine screening at Haneda airport, Japan, in November 2020. In January 2021 it was decreed as a variant of concern by the WHO.

At the time, Brazil started vaccinating against the disease amid a second wave of cases and deaths caused by Gama.

Most common symptoms: fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, diarrhea, vomiting, body pain, tiredness and fatigue.

Delta

Discovered in India in October 2020, it was considered a variant of concern in May 2021. It was considered the most contagious, until the emergence of Ômicron.

Most common symptoms: runny nose, headache, sneezing, sore throat, persistent cough and fever.

Efficacy of vaccines against variants

The protection of immunizers against severe forms of Covid dropped to 50% with Ômicron, the WHO said last Saturday (23). However, the booster dose increases the percentage to 80%.

In a report, the organization says the new strain has been detected in 171 countries worldwide. The high ability to evade immunization, whether achieved by vaccines or by antibodies from recovered patients, contributes to worldwide transmission.

Thus, the conclusion of the text is that the effectiveness of vaccines against severe forms of the disease is preserved, even if not so much against infection.