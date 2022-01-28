What happened to the Doomsday Clock

The year 2022 marks the 75th anniversary of the Doomsday Clock, a hypothetical instrument that indicates how close we are to the annihilation of humanity. During a ceremony on January 20, a team of academics unveiled the new clock setting.

What is the Doomsday Clock?

In 1945, Albert Einstein and other researchers at the University of Chicago created the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (BAS). The same, unfortunately, participated in the Manhattan Project, which created the American atomic bomb. However, two years after the end of the Second World War, the members of this bulletin committee were frightened by the results of the conflict and created the Symbolic Clock.

Image: Win McNamee/Getty Images

So, to give “life” to the watch, the artist Martyl Langsdorf made a beautiful art of this instrument and it was featured on the cover of the magazine in 1947.

Annually, a group of consultants, researchers and policy experts assess the state of the world and indicate the location of the hands of the clock. As the hands approach midnight, the end of humanity is also getting closer.

In 2020 and 2021, for example, the hands will remain at 100 seconds of midnight.

During the birth of the clock, the biggest threats against humanity’s existence were nuclear weapons. However, nowadays, the most imminent risks are the result of climate change. However, in 2020, in addition to global warming, a pandemic scared all scientists.

Image: makabera/Pixabay

What’s the new update?

First, since the last updates, some dangerous indices have worried the academic community even more. These are: sea level rise, fires in tropical forests and the risk of melting the known “Last Ice Area” in Antarctica.

In addition, the world experienced a catastrophic pandemic that killed more than 600,000 people in Brazil alone. And, according to data Coronavirus Resource Center nby Johns Hopkins University, there are about 5 million deaths worldwide.

However, we still perceive an extremely denialist panorama in several nations, such as resistance to vaccination and non-incentive to the use of masks and distancing. We also experience unequal access to vaccines and other resources, which encourages the spread of the virus and increases the chance of new strains appearing.

Therefore, the scientists’ decision was to keep the Doomsday Clock hands at 100 seconds to midnight. Despite the preservation of the index, this does not express any relief.

According to some scientists, during the statement: “The clock remains the closest it has ever been to the end of civilization, because the world remains stuck in an extremely dangerous time.”

Finally, as a report of the ceremony, the scientists asked the presidents of Russia and the United States to sign agreements to decrease access to nuclear weapons by 2022.

One of the statements on the subject follows: “Both must agree to reduce dependence on nuclear weapons, limiting their roles, missions and platforms, in addition to reducing budgets”.

Furthermore, it also requests that countries build and implement decarbonization projects. In summary, Rachel Bronson, the 2020 president and CEO of BAS, said, “The danger is high and the margin of error is low.”