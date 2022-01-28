‘What inheritance? He owes millions in compensation,’ says Olavo’s daughter – News

The daughter of Bolsonarist writer and guru Olavo de Carvalho Heloisa de Carvalho said that her father, who died on Monday (24), owes millions in compensation and that he had no money to pay off the debts.

“Inheritance? What inheritance? He owes millions in damages, he doesn’t have all that money to pay, everything he had ran and passed to my sister’s name, tripping creditors and my brothers. For love, olavetes, use the brains at least once in my life,” Heloisa wrote on social media.





Carvalho died last Monday (24), aged 74, in a hospital in the Richmond region, Virginia, United States. The announcement was made by his family on social media. The cause of death was not revealed, but the writer announced that he had been infected with the new coronavirus on the 16th.





Last year, Carvalho had several health problems that led to a series of hospitalizations in São Paulo and in the United States, where he lived. In July 2021, Olavo spent ten days at the Instituto do Coração at Hospital das Clínicas after suffering a malaise during a flight between the United States and Brazil.

A month later, the writer was hospitalized again at InCor, with acute heart and kidney failure and systemic infection. According to his daughter, Carvalho died a victim of Covid-19. The writer propagated denialist views about the pandemic and vaccines and even said that the disease did not exist. The writer is survived by his wife, Roxane, eight children and 18 grandchildren.

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, decreed one-day official mourning for the death of Carvalho. The decision was published in an extra edition of the DOU (Diário Oficial da União) this Tuesday (25).

“Official mourning is declared throughout the country, for one day, counting from the date of publication of this Decree, as a sign of sorrow for the death of Professor Olavo Luiz Pimentel de Carvalho”, says the decree.

Former ministers of the current government, such as Abraham Weintraub (Education) and Ernesto Araújo (Foreign Affairs), as well as one of the president’s sons, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), were Carvalho’s students.