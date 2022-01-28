What Parents Need to Know for Back to School Amid the Omicron Wave – 01/28/2022 – Education

The beginning of the school year, with 100% face-to-face classes in public and private schools in São Paulo, amid an alarming increase in Covid cases, raises doubts in families about the safety of students and the new rules to be followed.

State, municipal and private schools are now dealing with changes in procedures related to the start of vaccination in children, the period of isolation for positive cases of Covid and the strengthening of surveillance for students with symptoms.

São Paulo is experiencing one of the biggest waves of Covid. Only this Thursday (26), the state recorded 13,184 positive cases. The moving average of cases is 9,797 — the highest since July 18, 2021, when the average was 10,493.

The increase in the indicators is due to the explosion of cases of the omnitron, a variant that is more transmissible than the previous ones.

Even so, the municipal and state departments of São Paulo follow with safety protocols in schools that are scientifically proven to be ineffective, such as measuring students’ temperature, and without restrictions on occupancy in the units.

Is face-to-face feedback mandatory for students?

Yes, since November last year, the presence of students in the classroom is mandatory in state, municipal and private schools. The exception is students from risk groups for Covid, pregnant women or mothers with a medical prescription to stay in remote activities.

Can I wait for my child to complete the vaccination cycle so that he can return to face-to-face classes?

Only if there is a medical certificate indicating that the child should wait to complete the immunization cycle.

For Renato Kfouri, pediatrician and president of the immunization department of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP), it is a mistake to condition the return to school after the children are vaccinated.

“If the main protocols, such as mask use, ventilation and distancing, are respected, schools are safe environments. Children are already at risk of contagion in other places, I don’t see why stop them from attending classes now.”

When should I not send my child to school?

Both schools and experts stress the importance of families to pay attention to symptoms related to Covid and not send children to school in these cases.

Any symptoms related to the airways should serve as an alert, such as a runny nose, throat clearing, dry cough, sore throat, fatigue, headache and fever. The occurrence of just one of these symptoms is enough for the child not to go to school.

“It is not necessary to wait for the child to have a fever. Any other symptom should be considered. It is recommended that the child only return to school after being tested and receiving a negative result. The problem is the lack of testing in the country”, says the epidemiologist Ana Brito, researcher at Fiocruz.

If the family has a suspicious case, what to do?

The student must be in isolation and not go to school until the family member is tested. If the result is positive, the student must continue in isolation.

If the result is negative, the student may return to school, but it is also recommended that the student be tested himself.

I have Covid, I isolated myself, my son was tested and it is negative. Can he go to school? Or do you also need to be in isolation?

Experts say that cases like this should be evaluated by doctors to indicate the best referral.

In general, they state that the most recommended thing would be for the child to also be in isolation, because the test may have been negative due to low viral load, which does not prevent transmission to colleagues and teachers.

Should schools offer remote activities for students who cannot attend in person?

Yes, schools need to have a remote activity plan for all situations where students have to stay at home, in confirmed or suspected cases of Covid.

In private schools, such as Anglo São Paulo, for example, face-to-face classes will be broadcast live for those who are at home. In the state network, students on leave will be able to attend classes through the Media Center.

What is the isolation time for students who are infected with Covid? Is isolation time different for children?

The recommendation of the Ministry of Health, which was also accepted by Governor João Doria (PSDB), is the same for children and adults. The orientation is isolation of seven to ten days for people who have symptoms and five to seven days for those who are asymptomatic.

For experts, however, the official recommendation is not unanimous in scientific evidence. “There is no exact math, a precise calculation of when a person stops transmitting. Studies have already indicated that individuals with Covid on the fifth day still have a 30% chance of continuing to transmit. From the tenth day, the chance drops to 1%. “, says Kfouri.

According to him, as children must return to school without having completed the vaccination cycle, the most recommended thing is that they only leave isolation after ten days.

The Department of Education has not defined a quarantine time for infected students, but says that the removal from school must be in accordance with the medical certificate presented.

Is there guidance from state or municipal authorities on when schools should suspend face-to-face activities for one or all classes after registering Covid cases?

No. Until today, the municipal and state education departments have not defined a clear protocol to be followed by schools when they have positive cases among employees and students.

Thus, the decision ends up being taken by the directors. In public schools, some usually consult doctors from health units in the region to verify which measure to adopt.

City hall and state of São Paulo also do not have a testing plan for schools.

In private schools, many rely on health consultants to decide which measure should be adopted. In some units, contact tracking is done and students can only return to classes after being tested.

If there is a case of Covid in my child’s room, should he be tested? If yes, which and when?

Yes, it is recommended that children be tested if they have been in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with Covid, which includes classmates and school staff.

Ideally, wait three days from the date the positive case was reported to avoid false negative results.

The most accurate test is the RT-PCR, which has a gold standard, but as there is low availability of tests in the country, the orientation is for rapid tests to be carried out in pharmacies and mobile stations.

Should schools require the presentation of proof of the Covid vaccine when students return to face-to-face classes?

By national legislation, public and private schools can, and even must, require proof of vaccines that are recommended by health authorities, which is the case for the Covid vaccine for those over 5 years old.

However, the state and municipality did not define clear rules on the requirement by schools. Seduc, for example, says it will require the presentation of the receipt at the end of the first academic semester — a resolution must be published in the Official Gazette.

Although it has not determined that schools require the presentation of proof, the secretariat says that schools “by law have the obligation to inform the responsible bodies (Guardian Council) of the non-presentation of the proof of vaccination so that the appropriate measures are taken” .

The folder clarifies that non-presentation does not prevent the student from being enrolled or attending classes.

The City of São Paulo says that its units already “have the practice of requesting the vaccination card at the time of registration and re-enrollment”, but did not provide any specific guidance on the Covid vaccine.

“The city government informs that it will encourage and believes that people from São Paulo with children between the ages of 5 and 11 will join the campaign, as they have already shown confidence in the vaccine,” he said in a statement.

How have the protocols been for the face-to-face return of students in other countries? Has anyone required the vaccine for children to return to school?

Countries in Europe and the United States have invested mainly in extensive testing in schools, as well as for the entire population, to identify cases early and control transmission rates.

In the UK, for example, children are tested weekly. The same has been done in Germany and Italy.

Most countries have decided not to require vaccination in schools. In the United States, for example, California was the only state to require students to be vaccinated in order to attend face-to-face classes.