where to buy, how to use and other questions

Covid-19 self-tests are already used in European countries, the United States and Canada, and were released today (28) by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) — after the Ministry of Health complemented its arguments for the approval of this method.

The agency’s release occurs in the midst of the advancement of the Ômicron variant, which is more transmissible than other previous ones. However, in order for the self-test to reach the consumer, the companies responsible for its sale must request authorization from Anvisa.

This testing method is considered an advance in public health strategies, and has a main difference from those carried out today in pharmacies and hospitals in the country: it is the patient himself who collects, analyzes and follows the manufacturer’s health instructions. of the product and the Ministry of Health to make the notification.

THE UOL separated information provided by Anvisa about the self-test and consulted the infectious disease doctor evaldo Stanislaus, from Hospital das Clínicas de São Paulo, to answer questions about the new product. See below:

Ask your questions about self-test for covid-19

How is the self-test done?

This information may vary from product to product, so it is imperative that you read all of the self-test instructions you purchased before using. In other countries, the self-test is done in a similar way to the antigen test, available in pharmacies.

Usually, these tests look for the Sars-Cov-2 protein, the covid-19 virus, present in the nose, with a cotton swab. The difference is that, with the self-test, the patient does the whole process, following the instructions for use.

Generally, after collecting the material in the nose or through saliva, the swab must be placed inside a tube, where there is a liquid – “extraction solution”.

Once this is done, just move the cotton swab in a rotating movement for the particles to mix in the liquid. Then, close the tube with the dropper cap and add a few drops to the test device. Then, just wait the time stipulated by the manufacturer to get the result.

How will it be used in Brazil?

The self-test should be used to monitor patients with or without symptoms of covid-19 and the people who have possibly had contact with them. The self-test can be done to know if it is time to come out of isolation after being contaminated.

The idea is that it might be possible to test yourself at home, for companies to be able to buy the tests and monitor cases in their employees, for schools to be able to test students and so on.

As infectious disease specialist Evaldo Stanislau, from Hospital das Clínicas, explains, the self-test will be for “civil use”.

“So, I decide that I’m going to test myself. I buy this self-test and I’ll have it in my house. It’s possible to test myself, test my family, my relatives, eventually, we’ll test ourselves with some periodicity, in case anyone feels sick. That’s right. civilian use”, he says.

When should self-tests reach the Brazilian market?

There is no specific date yet. But Anvisa’s expectation is that, next Monday (31), companies already ask for authorization to sell the product in Brazil. Thus, in February, the self-test should already be available for purchase. Companies interested in marketing the product must ask Anvisa for authorization.

Where is it to be found?

According to the Ministry of Health, the product will be marketed in “network of drugstores, pharmacies and drug distributors”. Companies interested in selling the product in Brazil will have to undergo an evaluation by Anvisa.

In other countries, the product is found in supermarkets, pharmacies and is also sent by mail — even when it is provided by the government.

Will it be possible to buy online?

Yes, but only if the company is regularized with Anvisa — the sale will not be released on any known e-commerce site.

How long does it take to get the self-test result?

The Ministry of Health says the sensitivity and specificity of these tests vary by manufacturer. Usually, the result is quick: it is ready in around 15 to 30 minutes.

How do I know my test came back positive?

The Ministry of Health clarifies that the reading of the result is similar to that of a quick pregnancy test: if there are two lines on the product after the exam, the result is positive.

Still, it is essential to read all the manufacturer’s instructions when you have the product in hand to confirm this information.

What if my test is positive?

You should go to a health unit or hospital so that, there, you can be examined and have the diagnosis confirmed – probably, taking a PCR test, considered the most reliable for the diagnosis of the disease.

According to Anvisa, the positive result of the self test alone will not be considered a positive case of covid-19.

Can my test be false positive or negative?

Yes. That’s why it’s important to get tested at the right time after coming into contact with an infected person. Infectious doctors advise that, in case of symptoms, the test is done. In the absence of symptoms, the ideal is to wait 5 to 7 days to have a more secure diagnosis.

Should the federal government distribute self-test for covid from now on?

Initially, no. The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, had already signaled that the tests should not be distributed by the government.

How does it work in other countries?

In European countries, the United States and Canada, for example, the self-test is used as an action to control the pandemic. The test kit has become part of the life of the European population after the jump in the number of cases of covid-19.

There, the product is found in pharmacies, supermarkets and, in countries like the United Kingdom, it is sent by the government itself to the population by post. In the case of the United Kingdom, the person receives it at home, follows the instructions and, in the end, registers the result on a British government website.

In the United States, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) has established a series of recommendations for the use of self-tests in pharmacies. The agency also produced a series of videos and instructions for correctly using the test.

Can the self-test be used as a medical certificate?

No. The general manager of Technology for Health Products at Anvisa, Leandro Rodrigues, said that the self-testing has a character”orienting” —that is, not necessarily conclusive.

Rodrigues states that the result of the self-test cannot be used as a confirmation element in situations that require access control, such as entry into commercial establishments, flights, among others. “The self-test will not generate a report and does not serve as proof that you do not have covid.”

Can the self-test be used on a plane trip that requires a negative test?

No. The reason is the same as the fact that it cannot be used for international travel: the self-testing has a character”orienting“, and not conclusive.

Can children use the self-test for covid-19?

For the age group under 14, the product can only be purchased and the self-test can only be performed with the supervision and support of parents and/or guardians.

Who will the test be for?

For anyone with or without symptoms, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not, who wants to know whether or not they may be infected with covid-19.

For young people under 14 years of age, the product can only be purchased and carried out with the supervision and support of parents and/or guardians.

“The best use, however, is for people with some symptom. For the person to use it at that moment and, if necessary, repeat the next day. The more you test, the more you will find cases”, explains Evaldo Stanislau.

I have severe symptoms of covid-19. Can I do a self test?

If you have symptoms such as shortness of breath, saturation below 95%, mental confusion and signs of dehydration, it is necessary to look for a hospital or health unit immediately, and not perform a self-test, according to the Ministry of Health’s guidance.

Why didn’t Anvisa release the test the first time?

The agency’s technicians understood that the request made by the Ministry of Health for the release of the self-test left gaps – not specifying, for example, what would be the method of official notification in case of a positive test or what would be the guidelines for patients.

According to Anvisa, another pending issue was the “criteria that guarantee the effectiveness and safety in the use of the product, as well as the institution of public policy of the ministry that would establish, especially, the orientation of the lay public on the handling of the tests”.

It’s trustable?

Self-testing is reliable, as long as the test is collected on time and following all instructions from the manufacturer and health authorities. This test, however, is less effective than RT-PCR, a test collected in hospitals that aims to detect RNA (the essential molecule of the virus).

“It is not the same. But it is almost equal to the performance of RT-PCR when it is used in the first week of symptoms, which is the right time to use it. With the advantage of having the result instantly and being done anywhere , without needing all the PCR technology”, says Evaldo Stanislau.

Source: Anvisa, Ministry of Health and Evaldo Stanislau, infectious disease specialist at Hospital das Clínicas