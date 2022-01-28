While we laugh at Arthur’s bread, Barbara worries about a possible eating disorder

We need to talk about eating disorder on “BBB 22” (Photo: Reproduction/Globo)

There are many memes of Arthur Aguiar eating bread at “BBB 22”. The actor, who is married to the weight loss coach Maíra Cardi, has driven his wife crazy by running away from the diet in reality. While the public enjoys the uproar, however, the feeding of other brothers goes unnoticed and carries much more alarming signs.

This is the case of Bárbara Heck, who has drawn attention by fasting, sucking lemons, showing a distorted view of her own body and revealing guilt when eating certain foods.

Nutritionist Priscila de Andrade, founder of “Toque de Nutrição” and a graduate student in eating behavior, even posted on her social media that she was worried about her sister. The post went viral and many people discovered that, like Barbara, they need help. After all, “BBB” is not just a joke, right?

To the Yahoo, Priscila explained what made her “turn on the alert” for Bárbara Heck’s feeding. “There were times when she verbalized that she was ‘fat’, needed to ‘diet’ and was always talking about fasting and the like. Along with that, she also expressed guilt about eating certain foods, like pasta. I was also alarmed by the fact that after eating something that the participant deems ‘unhealthy’, she spends extended periods at the gym/treadmill. This is the type of extremely alarming purgatory behavior,” she says.

According to the specialist, many people do not realize that there is a problem in Barbara’s diet because she is thin and standard. The participant herself, however, vented about her relationship with her body when she introduced herself to her confinement colleagues. In her speech, Barbara recalled the period when she worked as a model and could only eat salad. At dawn on Friday (26), the model still scared other participants by commenting that she only eats eggs and salad at Xepa.

Keep reading

I identify with Barbara, now what?

If you act like the sister or identify with the signs mentioned below, the ideal is to look for a team (preferably composed of a psychiatrist, psychologist and nutritionist), as the treatment is carried out by an interdisciplinary team, since eating disorders have a cause multidimensional.

Stay tuned! According to nutritionist Priscila, these behaviors already indicate an eating disorder:

Not meeting your physiological needs (e.g. feeling hungry and refusing to eat)

Not respecting hunger/satiety signals

Using purgative methods (such as laxatives, intense exercise, and even vomiting)

Restriction of food intake (such as fasting and the like)

Feeling intense fear of gaining weight or becoming fat

Globe must intervene

While participants cannot receive outside information, production must keep an eye on the health and safety of all confined. Nutritionist Priscila believes that Barbara’s behavior can disrupt her health, safety and even the game of “BBB 22”. “Have you ever thought if she gets sick in an endurance test because she doesn’t eat?”, asks the specialist.

Also according to Priscila, letting the boat go as if nothing was happening is also a way of supporting other people to believe that this is the way to lose weight in a healthy way. But what Barbara has been doing is not a good example.

“What people need to understand is that the behaviors shown are NOT healthy. As she is a standard thin person, most end up ‘revealing’ attitudes, and what is already happening is that Barbara is becoming a symbol for people who suffer from an eating disorder”, he says.