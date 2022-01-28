‘Who loves betrays?’· TV News

The ghosts of betrayals do not abandon Arthur Aguiar at BBB 22 (Globo). Despite staying “in line” in confinement so far, the actor is the subject of comments for his past with his wife, Maíra Cardi. On Thursday night (27), he was asked by Naiara Azevedo about her relationship with the digital influencer.

“Correct me if I’m wrong. Love can exist in all relationships, but respect, maybe we’ll only find out with a second chance. Do you believe that whoever loves betrays?”, asked the singer. “Yes, because I think one thing has nothing to do with the other,” she countered.

Before being put against the wall, Arthur had commented that he missed Maíra, as he had never been away from her for so long, not even when the two parted.

“I’m very into smell, smell for me is a very important stop. I’m missing her perfume, her scent. I try to concentrate to remember their faces [de Maíra e da filha] and I can’t,” he said.

The conversation then turned to the betrayals, but the pay-per-view camera was switched. See the video:

naiara: “arthur do you think that whoever loves betrays?” GRANDON without fear bringing gossip to the Brazilian people 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/KkNzNyYb0s — lulu (@lulucomentss) January 27, 2022

