Who receives the Auxílio Brasil and the gas voucher today (28)? New group will benefit

This Friday (28), the penultimate group of beneficiaries of the program Brazil aid will receive the first payment this year. But, in addition to the aid, a part of these people will also receive the amount of R$ 52, referring to the first payment of the benefit. gas ticket.

Those who are part of Auxílio Brasil and have their Social Identification Number (NIS) ending in 9 can now withdraw, today (28), another payment of the benefit. Payments are made staggered according to the latest NIS number.

There are ten days of payments, and in this month of January the calendar started on the 18th and will continue until the 31st. Brazil aid for the month of January:

end of NISpayment dates
end 1January 18
end 2January 19
end 3January 20
end 4January 21th
end 5January 24
end 6January 25th
end 7January 26
end 8January 27
end 9January 28
end 0January 31st

In the program Brazil aid, there are two family groups that are entitled to participate. In the first group are the families that are in extreme poverty. In the second are those families in poverty.

Families in extreme poverty have a monthly per capita income of up to R$105. Families in poverty, on the other hand, have a monthly per capita income of up to R$210. However, in this situation, only families with pregnant women or adolescents up to 21 years old receive the Auxílio Brasil.

Auxílio Brasil was initially paid to 14.5 million families in situations of social vulnerability. These families, who already received the old Family Scholarshipwere automatically transferred to receive the new benefit.

This January, the Ministry of Citizenship added another 3 million families to Auxílio Brasil who were on the waiting list. In this way, the program now has 17.5 million families in poverty and extreme poverty.

Among these beneficiaries, a good part will receive payment from the gas voucher program in the amount of R$ 52. In this program, the poorest families will receive financial help to buy the 13 kg cooking gas cylinder.

Payment of the gas voucher will be made every two months. The transfer of the benefit will be equal to half the cost of a gas cylinder. Thus, the payment amount will change according to the survey of the national average carried out by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

