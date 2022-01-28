Why are Ukraine’s leaders calm in the face of Russia’s threat? – International

KIEV —It is easy to see the concentration of forces in the Russia on the border with Ukraine. Satellite images show snow-covered tanks occupying increasingly long stretches of the border, and Russian posts on TikTok record trains traveling westward, carrying missile launchers, armored vehicles and soldiers.

But despite the accumulation of forces – and even with the warning of the United States that an attack may soon occur, and the forces of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on alert — the government of Ukraine has played down the Russian threat.

This behavior has left analysts puzzled, trying to second-guess the motivation of Ukrainian leaders. Some say it is to keep the country’s markets stable, avoid panic and avoid provoking Moscow, while others attribute the calm to an uneasy acceptance that a possible conflict with Russia is part of it. of everyday Ukrainian life.

On Tuesday, Russia announced a flurry of military exercises, from the Pacific to its western flank around Ukraine, in a demonstration of the vast reach of its forces.

But as the Kremlin and the Western military alliance clash, the Ukrainian authorities appear calm. This week, Ukraine’s defense minister said there was no change in Russian forces compared to the first half of last year; the head of the National Security Council accused some Western countries and media of exaggerating the danger for geopolitical purposes; and a Foreign Ministry spokesperson criticized the United States and the United Kingdom for removing the diplomats’ families from their embassies in Kiev, saying they acted prematurely.

This week’s remarks followed a speech to the nation last week by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he asked: “What’s new? Isn’t this the reality for eight years?” On Tuesday night, Zelensky criticized the withdrawal of personnel from embassies, saying in a Facebook post that this “does not mean that an escalation of the conflict is inevitable”.

How to interpret Russian soldiers and equipment concentrated on the Ukrainian border is a subject of intense debate. Ukraine’s own military intelligence now says there are at least 127,000 troops on the border, significantly more than were deployed by Russia in the early 2021 deployment.

That figure still doesn’t include the military and equipment now arriving in neighboring Belarus, Russia’s ally, for military exercises next month. The United States says these exercises can be used as a pretext to deploy forces within a short distance of Kiev, the Ukrainian capital.

Even so, in an interview on Monday with Ukrainian television station ICTV, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov seemed to wonder what all the fuss was about.

“Today, at this very moment, no strike group of the Russian Armed Forces has been established, which attests to the fact that they will not invade tomorrow,” Reznikov said. “That’s why I ask you not to spread panic.”

There are different reasons for the difference between what Ukrainian and US officials say. Zelensky needs to be careful to convey a message that keeps Western aid coming, doesn’t provoke Russia, and reassures the Ukrainian people.

And after eight years of conflict with pro-Moscow separatists in the east of the country, Ukrainians simply calculate the threat differently from their western allies. In 2014, Russian commando units annexed the Crimean Peninsula and conflict with separatists began in two provinces on the Russian border.

In this conflict, troops are positioned in trenches dug on both sides of a so-called line of contact, where exchanges of fire and bombs often take place. More than 13,000 people died in the conflict.

“We understand Russia’s plans and intentions. It is not necessary for us to scream in fear,” Oleksii Danilov, head of Ukraine’s Defense and National Security Council, said in an interview with the BBC on Monday.

Danilov and other members of the Ukrainian government argue that sowing panic and disorder in Ukrainian society is as much a part of Russian strategy as any eventual military action. So showing fear, even if there is a basis for it, would grant your enemies a victory before a single shot is fired.

“Russia’s number one mission is to create confusion in the internal situation in our country,” Danilov said. “And today, unfortunately, they are doing it successfully. Our task is to do our work in a calm and balanced environment.”

To understand Understand the crisis between Russia and NATO in Ukraine What started as an exchange of accusations in November last year has evolved into an international crisis with troop mobilization and diplomatic efforts.

On the other hand, the United States has its own reasons for its vehement messages about the Kremlin. Washington needs to send a strong message both to Moscow and to allies in Europe like Germany, which may be hesitant to take a tough stance against Russia, said Maria Zolkina, a political analyst at the Foundation for Democratic Initiatives, a Kiev-based research institute. .

But there is a risk that Washington’s speech, which includes the threat to put 8,500 troops on “high alert” for a possible deployment to NATO’s eastern border, could further provoke the Kremlin, or at least be used to justify a more aggressive stance. On Tuesday, Dmitri Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, said Moscow was watching NATO troop movements “with deep concern.”

Since taking office three years ago, Zelensky has adopted a light-hearted style in dealing with Moscow. That seemed to pay some dividends early in his tenure, Zolkina said. But in the face of the new crisis, this tactic may seem weak.

“Now, when there is a real scenario where Russia might invade Ukraine or carry out some kind of hybrid attack, that is not a good strategy for Ukraine,” she said. “The West is doing negotiations that sideline us.”

Not everyone in the country agrees with the current government’s policy. Last weekend, the leaders of Ukraine’s fractured and boisterous opposition pressured Zelensky to abandon calls for calm and prepare the country for war. Members of Parliament from different parties, as well as a former president, a former chancellor and a former prime minister, signed a statement urging Zelensky to mobilize Ukraine’s forces to face “the deadly threat from Russia that looms over us.” the country”.

“Zelensk believes that if you scare the Ukrainian people, your popularity rating will drop,” said Arseniy Yatseniuk, who was Ukraine’s prime minister when war broke out in 2014. “If Russia starts its invasion, we will need to forget about politics. , because I am not sure that we will have a chance to hold our next parliamentary or presidential elections.”

Ukrainians are preparing, even if signs of mobilization are not visible. Across the country, thousands of people signed up to learn combat skills in classes run by the Ukrainian government and private paramilitary groups. The aim is to create a force of civilian defenders that can hold out if the Ukrainian military is decimated in a Russian attack.

In the city of Chernihiv — about a two-hour drive north of Kiev and directly in the path of any Russian advance into the capital — some residents expressed hope that the government would do more to prepare the country for a possible attack.

“The president and his administration see absolutely no threat. So anything that can be done to stop Putin will have to come from the West,” said Liudmila Sliusarenko, a 73-year-old retired teacher. “But if there is an attack, all the people will unite.”