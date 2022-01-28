Willian reveals how conversation with Diego Costa was amid negotiations with Corinthians

Corinthians attacking midfielder, Willian is this Saturday’s Bola da Vez by ESPN on Star+

Willian is this Saturday’s Bola da Vez, at 10 pm, on ESPN on Star+. The attacking midfielder Corinthians talked about the decision to switch to Premier League for Brazilian football, the work of coach Sylvinho and also the Diego Costa signing attempt.

The centre-forward, who terminated his contract with the Atlético-MG and is free on the market, came to negotiate with Corinthians, but the contract was not closed. Willian, who played alongside the player in Chelsea, revealed how his conversations with his ex-partner were.

“No doubt. Diego is a great player, a great professional. We played together at Chelsea and we were very happy, we won titles together. Unfortunately, Corinthians couldn’t get along with him”, replied Willian, before revealing the conversation he had with Diego Costa.

“The only contact I had with him, I asked him what he was thinking of doing. He said he had some proposals from Europe as well. That he would analyze and then give the answer. But Corinthians was also an option for him and that he would think about with great affection too. So that was the contact I had with him.”

But Willian tried to “convince” Diego Costa to wear the white shirt in 2022. He is sincere: “When he gave this cue from Corinthians, I said: just come”.