Wine sales in Brazil ‘overcome’ expensive dollar and maintain strong pace in 2021 even after record year | Economy

After the most successful year in history, wine sales in Brazil registered a slight drop of 2% in 2021. There were 489.4 million liters sold in the period, according to data from Ideal Consulting provided exclusively to the g1 .

Producers celebrate the news, as sales remain firm above pre-pandemic levels – up 27.4% against 2019. g1 last year, the national wine market has had considerable expansion since the arrival of the coronavirus in the country.

The closing of bars and restaurants gave traction to wine as an option for leisure time at home. The result of this is that, in 2020, wine sales hit a record and accumulated a high of 31%, according to data from Ideal. In all, 501.1 million liters were sold that year.

In addition to sales, wine consumption in the country also rose 18% in 2020, according to the measurement of the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV). There were 430 million liters, raising the Brazilian per capita average to 2.6 liters of wine in the year. Data for 2021 has not yet been consolidated.

In 2021, in the Ideal measurement, the The absolute highlight is the sale of Brazilian fine wines, which sustained growth and had a new high of 23% last year. The news is excellent for producers, as the fine wines are those of the highest quality, made with grapes suitable for the production of the drink, the vitiviniferas.

In two years, the share of Brazilian fine wines in the market doubled, to 8%. But it still loses by a lot to imported wines (34%) and to table wines, of lower quality and which occupy the largest share of the market: 58%.

The national table had a reduction of 11% in sales, which pulled down the annual result. At the same time, the reduction in interest in the product is relatively positive news for those who want to raise the level of national wine.

Good result also for sparkling wines, which had a high of 35%. The observation to be made is that events and celebrations were completely paralyzed in 2020, which had hurt category sales. With a lower base of comparison, the percentage growth was higher.

Ideal’s figures account for the sale of wineries to supermarkets, stores and restaurants, adding imports. Therefore, they capture the formation of stock and not the sale at the end.

“Last year’s challenge was to sustain the market supply volume. This challenge has been met. Now, the market starts 2022 with high inventories and even more unfavorable economic projections”, says Felipe Galtaroça, CEO of Ideal.

It was good but could be better

Producers consider the numbers positive because the 2021 scenario was different and hampered a greater start-up of the market. Double-digit inflation has reduced the population’s purchasing power and reduced access to more expensive items such as wine.

In addition, the dollar, still at very high levels, harmed both importers and the Brazilian wine industry, which suffered from higher prices for inputs brought in from abroad. Much because of the exchange rate, the sale of imported wines in 2021 grew less than that of fine wines and national sparkling wines: fine wines were up 5%, while sparkling wines were up 17%.

Finally, the pandemic started to have more impact on the supply chain of suppliers, increasing the cost of wine production around the world.

An emblematic case in Brazil was the shortage of glass for the production of bottles, but there was also a crop failure of grapes abroad and an increase in logistics costs, with higher oil prices and freight by containers.

Lack of bottle impacts national wine production, which is experiencing its best moment

Even with great challenges in the equation for the growth of the wine market in the country, recent numbers have caught the eyes of large companies in the sector, which have moved to take advantage of the good moment.

Two maneuvers draw attention.

In October, Evino closed the full purchase of Grand Cru. It is the union between the largest wine e-commerce in Latin America and one of the main importers of more refined labels, which has 127 physical stores – of which 35 were opened in the last year.

The values ​​of the deal were not disclosed. The brands remain separate, but form a holding in which the estimated revenue for 2021 reaches R$ 800 million – a joint growth of 26%.

“The combination allows us to deal with the beginner to the advanced client, from the entry to the refined portfolio, with skills that range from digital to physical. Even so, we have a small slice of a market that is growing”, says Alexandre Bratt, CEO of the holding .

The executive also says that, in addition to the work of unifying operations and business culture, the new holding is working on the convergence of databases to create more sophisticated sales models and improve deliveries. Revenue growth is projected to be 28% in 2022.

Obviously, the competition was not standing still. Wine announced, in May, the purchase of importer Cantu, for R$ 180 million. The operation serves to expand the company’s range of foreign wines, increase volume and portfolio, in addition to taking advantage of Cantu’s expertise in serving other sales channels.

“The union made us grow 30% in imports in the year. This is essential to give us scale, as it is the best way to maintain cost-effectiveness”, says Marcelo D’Arienzo, CEO of Wine.

For the entrepreneur, the “base of the pyramid” – that is, the new wine drinkers – are fundamental to the result that the market has achieved in recent years, but they are precisely the most sensitive to price adjustments in an environment of high inflation and dollar. .

“As you advance in the price range, there is greater flexibility, because it is possible to replace. That is why it is very important to focus on the cheaper ranges, this defines who will drink or stop drinking fine wine”, he says.

In expansion, the company is also studying an initial public offering of shares on the stock exchange. From January to September of last year, the company’s net revenue grew 58% against the same period in 2020. The fundraising would serve to expand technology, acquisition of companies that help in the business, investment in marketing and opening of physical stores.

There were two attempts to go public, but the company backed off – managers expect a more positive moment in the stock market. It is worth remembering: the prospect of slow growth, inflation, fiscal and political crises in the country caused the Ibovespa to drop 12% last year.

In addition to the avalanche of orders, 2020 was a revolutionary year for the wine market with what Brazilian winemakers called “crop harvest”. In short, the country’s fine wines gained popularity as wineries worked on even better labels to pour onto shelves in 2021.

Alexandre Miolo, commercial director of the Miolo winery, estimates that the company closed last year with growth of around 30%, even after the best year in history, when revenues had risen 60%.

“The pandemic was an awakening for Brazilian wine, and the entire market – from large to small wineries – invested a lot in helping consumers get started in this world”, he says.

Miolo also says that the dollar, one of the biggest pains in the industry, brought complications in renegotiations with suppliers and forced some price adjustments, but also allowed Brazilian wine to stand out when choosing against an imported one.

“The perception remained that an imported wine worth R$50 and a Brazilian wine worth R$50 can go head to head. Miolo made a lot of portfolio movement and created new lines to continue with a competitive price”, says the businessman.

Tips for wine beginners: Here’s how to choose the drink

The popularization of wine also created a fertile environment for the emergence of new entrepreneurs, in a circuit that was traditionally dominated by traditional wine families and large companies.

Former employee of wineries in Rio Grande do Sul and business consultant, Diego Bertolini joined his previous experiences to open, still in 2020, a “school” focused on small entrepreneurs who would like to venture into the sector.

Since its foundation, in April of that year, Educa Vinhos has trained 1,700 students in almost all sectors of the production chain: planting vineyards, physical and digital commerce, in addition to technology projects focused on wine.

The BRL 3,500 package includes live classes, recorded classes, networking activities that connect potential suppliers with merchants and mentoring for new businesses. The company should develop courses this year to qualify bars and restaurants that intend to include wine in the menu of customer options.

“The idea is to increase the culture of wine on all fronts. Today, the competitor of Brazilian wine is beer”, says Bertolini.

From Educa Vinhos came projects such as AmeVino, which started as a small e-commerce and went a step further by developing its own label, called Aviatore. The inspiration comes from the partners themselves, André and Lilian Junqueira, who are pilots and flight attendants.

The desire to work with wine was old, but the company started to take shape in mid-2020, when the aviation sector was paralyzed by the pandemic. Today, the couple reconciles both jobs.

“The aviation people are very identified with what they do and we combine two passions. Aviators like wine, have purchasing power and end up consuming a lot”, says Lilian.

In a “collector’s item” style, the Aviatore’s bottles are numbered and production was limited to 300 units. The first “blend” (jargon for mixing wine grapes) of petit verdot, merlot and cabernet sauvignon, planted in Rio Grande do Sul, sold for R$249, but now they cost R$299.