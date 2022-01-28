With a goal from Roberto Baggio, Bangu beats Fluminense in the debut at Carioca – 01/27/2022

Bangu surprised Fluminense and started the Carioca Championship with victory. Tonight (27), the alvirrubro beat the tricolor team, which had several reinforcements for the season, 1-0, with a goal from Roberto Baggio.

With the result, Bangu now has three points in the competition – the same as Vasco, Flamengo and Madureira –, while the Laranjeiras team has not yet scored.

On Sunday, Fluminense will face Madureira, at Raulino de Oliveira, in Volta Redonda, while Bangu will visit Botafogo, at Nilton Santos.

The teams entered the field with different strategies, and Bangu opened the scoring in the early part, with Roberto Baggio, in a move that Flu missed in the exit of the ball. In the second half, the tricolor team changed formation and put a lot of pressure, but did not get the tie.

Who did well – Renatinho

The steering wheel proved to be an important part of Bangu during the duel. In the first half, he participated in some plays helping in the “pressure marking”, and that generated good attacks – even in the goal throw.

Who was wrong – Cris Silva

The left-back, who returned to Brazilian football after four seasons at Sheriff, from Moldova, showed that there is still a longer period left to “get into the rhythm”. In some moves, the error was also collective, due to the lack of integration that the team still points out.

New faces on the field

After a busy transfer window, Fluminense already had several new faces on the field in this first match of the year. Midfielder Felipe Melo, left-back Cris Silva, midfielder Nathan and forward Willian Bigode started, while Pineida and Cano entered during the second half.

Fluminense’s performance

Coach Abel Braga designed the team in a 3-4-3 scheme, with midfielder Felipe Melo closing the last defensive line, with Samuel Xavier and Cris Silva looking to act as wingers, giving more depth to the team. However, the team took a long time to fit in, making mistakes in the exit of the ball and in the recomposition, giving space to the opponent.

In the second half, the coach took Felipe Melo and put forward Luiz Henrique, changing the format and a new face to the team.

Bangu’s performance

Bangu adopted a strategy of “populating” the midfield, waiting for the opposing team and betting on speed departures, including direct connection. It was in this way that the alvirrubra team managed to find spaces on the back of the tricolor marking and created good chances.

The onslaughts were mainly through the wings. It was in a pressure play in the marking and advance by the wing, including, that the team managed to open the score.

game chronology

The game started and right at the beginning the first chance was for Bangu, when Luiz Araújo crossed and Santarém sent it out. With different strategies, the teams had balance in the actions, and Fluminense also had a chance.

Whose goal?

In the 13th minute, in a mistake by Felipe Melo, Bangu was quick and, after a low cross from the right and a light-blocker, Roberto Baggio appeared free in the area and opened the scoring.

The name of the alvirrubro player is in honor of the Italian ace of the 90s, currently 54 years old, and who was marked by missing the penalty that gave Brazil the fourth world championship in 1994.

After the technical time – granted at 20 minutes of each stage -, Fluminense tried to change the posture a little, but, still, found it difficult to find spaces. The first big chance was at 37, when Willian received in front of the area and hit placed.

At the end of the first half, Fluminense complained a lot about the referee. After lifting in the area, the ball fell to Nathan, who fell in the area and the players called for a penalty. Nothing was scored and, after that, Bangu went on the attack, forcing Marcos Felipe to make a good defense.

change of strategy

In the return for the second half, Abel Braga took Felipe and put Luiz Henrique, changing the initial scheme of the team. Tricolor managed to change the ball more naturally, showed improvement and started to have a greater presence in the offensive field, creating chances. Bangu, in turn, kept looking for exits at speed, but began to have more difficulty.

After the technical stoppage, the Laranjeiras team managed to put pressure on them in search of a tie, while Bangu defended as best they could.

Fred and Cano together

Reinforcement in this window, forward Cano entered the final stretch of the duel, replacing Willian Bigode. So, for a few minutes, the tricolor team had Fred and Cano on the field together. There was a move in which Flu claimed a penalty, after shirt 14 fell in the area, in a move that received a pass from Fred.

In the final minutes, Fred almost equalized with a volley, but the ball went over.

In the last bid, a new complaint from Fluminense with the arbitration. Cano was fouled and a penalty was requested, but a foul was called almost on the area line. In the charge, Fred hit hard and Paulo Henrique made a good save.

Meeting of generations

Image: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

Before the match, Abel Braga, coach of Fluminense, and Felipe, coach of Bangu, gave an effusive hug. Created by Vasco, and with stints in big clubs, such as Tricolor itself, Felipe was commanded by Abel.

bangu in blue

Bangu played with a blue shirt, uniform number three. The piece is a tribute to Thomas Donohoe, Mr. Danau, one of the club’s founders. The shirt features the blue of the flag of Scotland, Donohoe’s home country.

DATASHEET:

FLUMINENSE 0 x 1 BANGU

Competition: Carioca Championship

Place: Luso-Brazilian Stadium

Day: January 27, 2022, Thursday

Time: 20:30 (Brasilia time)

Referee: Alex Gomes Stefano

assistants: Diogo Carvalho Silva and Fabiana Nobrega Pitta

yellow cards: Felipe Melo (FLU); Brito (BAN)

Red card:

Goal: Roberto Baggio, from Bangu, at 13’/1st

Fluminense: Marcos Felipe, Nino, Felipe Melo (Luiz Henrique) and David Braz; Samuel Xavier (Pineida), André, Yago Felipe and Cris Silva (Caio Paulista); Nathan (Martinelli), Willian Mustache (Cano) and Fred. Technician: Abel Braga

bangu: Paulo Henrique, Carlos Eduardo, Israel, Brito (Guilherme Martins) and Roberto Baggio; Renatinho, Denilson (Adsson), Luis Araújo and Lucas Oliveira; Santarém (João Vitor) and Daniel Dias (Igor Miranda). Technician: Philip