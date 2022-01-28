With readjustment, Bolsonaro caresses category historically identified with PT

posted on 01/28/2022 05:59 / updated on 01/28/2022 06:00



(credit: Disclosure/SEDF)

In a political calculation aimed at obtaining electoral support from a category that historically supports the PT, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) announced, through social media, a 33% increase in the salary floor of public school teachers. The increase is well above that recommended by the Ministry of Economy, of 7.5% and the highest ever granted by the government since the establishment of the Floor Law, in 2008. RS 30 billion just for the municipalities, which are threatening to go to court to get rid of the financial impact of the measure.

According to the Secretary of Basic Education (SEB), of the Ministry of Education (MEC), the measure should benefit 1.7 million teachers of basic education, who teach 38 million students in the country’s public network. The correction is provided for by law, and must occur in January of each year. In a note, the MEC stated that the new floor value will rise from BRL 2,886.24, stipulated in 2020, to BRL 3,845.63 in 2022.

“The definition of the value takes place after a technical and legal study of the MEC that analyzed the matter and allowed the maintenance of the criterion provided for in Law 11,738, of 2008”, informed the ministry. The criterion for calculating the value is based on the national minimum annual cost per student, which is defined by the ministry’s ordinance, compared between the last two years.

“This readjustment will have an impact on the state and municipal funds. The federal government sanctions it, but it is the states and municipalities who pay the bill, which are not all in such good finances — it’s the classic ‘be nice to someone else’s hat. “, evaluated economist Roberto Troster, from Troster Associados. “This happens in every election year. There are a series of restrictions for governments not to spend more in election years, but, within the law, sometimes they have ways to dodge that”, he added.

Felipe Queiroz, an economist specializing in macroeconomics and a doctoral candidate in political science, says that it is necessary to analyze the economic situation taking into account political variables. “When Bolsonaro offers this 33% readjustment, in fact, he tries to operate on top of a contradiction in the political struggle, it is not an economic struggle, because it puts the category of teachers against municipal and state governments, which are already in a difficult situation, and throws into the lap of these rulers a problem still for the conduct of the budget of this and the next years.”

The National Front of Mayors warned, in a note, of the risk of collapse in essential services, default, delay in wages – and defended fiscal responsibility. The group also stressed that the 2021 tax collection performed better than expected during the pandemic, but claimed that “there is a very low possibility that this performance will be repeated in the medium term”.

The Front also defended that salaries are paid with resources from states and municipalities. “The possible readjustments granted on the teaching floor, although regulated by the federal government, are paid, practically in their entirety, with resources from the coffers of states and municipalities. Unlike the Union, subnational entities cannot get into debt to pay salaries.”

In the case of the Federal District, the impact on the coffers will depend on whether or not the school has jurisdiction by the Federal District Government. However, the salary floor in the DF, as in some other states, is already above the proposed national floor.

The president of the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM), Paulo Ziulkoski, also classified the increase given to teachers as part of President Bolsonaro’s strategy to garner votes in the race for reelection. He also highlighted that “by putting an electoral dispute first, Brazil is on the way to throwing education down the drain”. “The CNM regrets that, recurrently, political ambitions take precedence over the interests and development of the country.” The entity recommended that municipal managers readjust the teachers’ minimum wage based on the inflation rate until new information is provided by the federal government.

*Intern under the supervision of Odail Figueiredo