With Suárez’s goal, Uruguay beats Paraguay, sleeps in the G4 and will dry rivals – 01/27/2022

Uruguay beat Paraguay 1-0 this Thursday at the La Olla stadium in Asunción. Luiz Suárez scored the winning goal, which left Celeste with 19 points in fourth place in the Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year. To stay in the classification zone, the selection will have to dry rivals Peru and Colombia, who face each other this Friday.

After four consecutive defeats, Uruguay decided to replace Óscar Tabárez with Diego Alonso. The new coach has already won a Mexican Championship for Pachuca and two Concacaf Champions Leagues for Pachuca and Monterrey, and now has the mission to classify Celeste. In the first game he took an important step.

The hosts started the match looking for the attack and almost opened the scoring with Carlos González, in the 8th minute. Uruguay’s response did not take long and was intense. Luiz Suárez took advantage of a blunder from the defense and, with his head, hit the crossbar, in the 14th minute. Shortly after, the crossbar again: Araújo deflected and almost scored.

After that, the game was quite truncated in the midfield and with fouls, causing practically no more opportunities to open the scoring. The result did not interest any of the teams and the promise of a busy duel was left for the second half.

And that’s exactly what happened. At least for Uruguay, which did the first with Luiz Suárez. Godín made a pass over the top and the striker finished off the first cross in the corner of goalkeeper Antony Silva: 1 to 0. With the partial victory, the celestial took fourth place, but with more game in relation to some direct opponents such as Peru and Colombia , who face each other this Friday.

The early goal hurt Paraguay, who felt the blow. Lost on the field, the team could not create opportunities. Uruguay, in turn, retreated to play on the counterattacks, but had no chance to fit in a dangerous move. At 30 minutes, the hosts made substitutions to try something more.

But that’s not what happened. Paraguay continued to struggle to create opportunities, always stopping in the Uruguayan defensive system. A fundamental result for Celeste in the fight for one of the places in the next World Cup.