With two goals, Guarani defeats São Paulo at the end of the first round of the Paulista Championship

São Paulo debuted in the Paulista championship with a defeat to Guarani by 2 to 1, at the Earring of Gold of the Princess, in Campinas, on the night of this Thursday (27). Lucão do Break and Diego Mateus scored Bugre’s goals and Calleri scored. Tricolor will return to the field against Ituano, next Sunday (30), at 4 pm, at Morumbi. The Guarani take the Red Bull Bragantinonext Monday (31), at 20:00, away from home

GAME STARTS STUDIED BY TEAMS

The match started with the teams studying each other in the Golden Earring. São Paulo tried to attack from the right wing, with Nikão, while Guarani risked the moves through the midfield, hoping for more on the counterattack.

The first chance of the game was from Bugre. At nine minutes, Lucão do Break received the right side of the area and risked a strong kick. Volpi swiped for a corner. A minute later, Eliel took the leftover and tapped it over.

GUARANI LOSES GOOD CHANCES TO OPEN THE MARKER

As the game went on, Guarani took more danger to São Paulo’s goal, which continued to struggle to build offensive plays. In the 27th minute, Diogo Mateus took the free-kick into the area, Volpi got in the way when leaving the goal and dropped the ball at Ernando’s feet, who kicked it into the net from the outside.

Guarani created another chance in the next move. Lucão do Break made a great move down the left, pulled to the back and crossed just right for Diogo Mateus. The side headed badly and wasted a good offensive move.

Guarani and São Paulo played in Campinas (Rubens Chiri / São Paulo)

BUGRE CONTINUES BETTER AND BRANDS WITH A GOAL BY LUCAO DO BREAK

São Paulo continued badly in the match. With that, Guarani took advantage, continued the pressure and opened the scoring with a great goal in the 38th minute. Lucão do Break won in Alisson’s body and risked from afar. The ball covered Tiago Volpi and went into the angle.

São Paulo tried to reach the tie in the last bid of the first half. Léo crossed in the measure for Nikão, who headed with danger for the goal of the Guarani. The referee, however, marked a lack of shirt 10 São Paulo.

> TABLE: Check the Paulistão table and simulate the next games

SECOND HALF STARTS WITH SÃO PAULO PRESSING

The first minutes of the final stage were more pressured by São Paulo. After just two minutes, Reinaldo crossed to Calleri, who deflected it with his head and the ball passed close to the Guarani crossbar.

Guarani arrived in the 14th minute. Julius Caesar received it from the left wing, cut to the middle and kicked hard. Volpi, well placed, fitted the ball.

GUARANI EXTENDS ON GOAL AT FALTA AND SÃO PAULO HAS A VOID PENALTY

Guarani had a chance in the 21st minute and took advantage of it. After a marked foul at the entrance of the area, Diogo Mateus charged with class, in the left corner of Tiago Volpi, and extended it to Bugre.

A minute later, Alisson was brought down by Ronald inside the area and referee Luiz Flávio de Oliveira awarded a penalty. However, VAR overturned the penalty, as shirt 12 São Paulo received it in an offside position.

SAO PAULO DECREASES WITH CALLERI

Behind the score, Tricolor went up even with the penalty annulled. Rogério Ceni’s team managed to reduce it in the 34th minute. Patrick made a good move on the left and crossed to Calleri, who tested firmly, with no chance for Kozlinski.

The Tricolor almost equalized in the 39th minute. Alisson made a mistake in the field, but made the turn and took a risk from afar. The ball passed very close to the Guarani goal.

At the end of the match, São Paulo tried to apply pressure, but could not bring danger to goalkeeper Kozlinski’s goal.



GUARANI 2 x 1 SÃO PAULO

Place: Princess Golden Earring Stadium, in Campinas (SP)

Date/Time: 1/27/2022, at 9:30 pm

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira

Assistants: Neuza Ines Back and Anderson Jose de Moraes Coelho

VAR: Vinicius Furlan

goals: Lucão do Break (38’/Q1) (1-0), Diogo Mateus (21’/Q2) (2-0) and Calleri (34’/Q2) (2-1)

Yellow cards: Leo (SAO)

red cards:

Audience/Income: 5,458 fans / BRL 136,360.00

GUARANI

Mauricio Kozlinski, Diogo Mateus, Ernando, Derlan and Eliel (João Victor, at 31’/2ºT; Bruno Silva, Eduardo Person (Caio, at 43’/2ºT) and Madison (Giovanni Augisto, at 19’/2ºT); Yago César (Ronald, at 19’/2ºT), Julio César (Maxwell, at 43’/2ºT) and Lucão do Break. Technician: Daniel Paulista.

SÃO PAULO

Volpi, Rafinha, Diego Costa, Léo and Reinaldo (Welington, at 43’/2ºT); Gabriel (Rodrigo Nestor, at 16’/2ºT), Gabriel Sara (Marquinhos, at 37’/2ºT) and Alisson; Nikão (Patrick, at 16’/2ºT), Rigoni (Eder, at 37’/2ºT) and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni.