Without allies and vetoed by the leader, Rodrigo digs his own grave at BBB 22· ​​TV News

Rodrigo Mussi had a good first week at BBB 22, but his plans for the game went down the drain. On Thursday night (27), Douglas Silva vetoed him from the leader’s race – even after the two had won the first dispute together -, and Natália Deodato revealed to Arthur Aguiar the administrator’s strategy to put him on the wall .

“The only thing that came to my mind was: you got the power of veto by the leadership that we conquered together. If it were me, even if we weren’t talking, I wouldn’t think of vetoing you. the Popcorn in conversation with Silva.

In a few days, he became the villain of the house. With his excessive chatter about strategy and combining votes to escape the hot seat, Mussi caused discomfort in the confines. He won the public’s favor after criticizing Naiara Azevedo, a character who is heading for a “redemption”.

Jessilane Alves even argued with her brother after he “chased” her for a whole day to try to seal an alliance. “I’m going to vote for whoever I want to vote for. Not for who the people think is right. Because I won’t be being true to myself”, she countered.

On the other hand, Lucas Bissoli, Bárbara Heck, and Laís Caldas, people that the São Paulo player claimed to have a good relationship with, have already spoken ill of him behind his back and have not shown themselves to be totally surrendered to his style of play.

On social media, Silva’s attitude was pointed out as similar to the BBB 21 episode in which Nego Di took Lucas Penteado’s then friend out of the test.

“Imagine if Rodrigo vetoed Douglas from the leader’s race after having conquered the lead in a double race with him? You would be massacring, for sure. I love Douglas, but he was wrong. I thought it was ugly of him to veto the guy who won the race with him”, said Jessica Reis.

Check out the repercussion of Rodrigo’s game on social media below:

Putting rancidity aside at this point, Rodrigo is right. Last year Nego Di vetoed Lucas as they had won the lead together and it was something that no one is considering this time. https://t.co/ioiVfHxB7D — debra (@maisdeb) January 28, 2022

If Rodrigo is nominated by Tiago and leaves, this BBB will become a cult pic.twitter.com/RcUUQUcyiv — Thaly Picon (@thalysonmariano) January 28, 2022

Just imagine if Rodrigo vetoes Douglas from the leader’s test, after having conquered the lead In a double test TOGETHER with him. You would be massacring for sure. I love Douglas, but he was wrong. I thought it was ugly of him to veto the guy who won the race with him — Survivor (@JessicaaReis29) January 28, 2022

