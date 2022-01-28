Woman denounces rape suffered by 13-year-old daughter and ends up arrested

Military Police detained the teenager’s boyfriend and her mother (photo: Illustrative image – Tevenet/Pixabay) A case of rape of a vulnerable 13-year-old girl in Alpinpolis, in the south of Minas, led to the arrest of the complainant – and the victim’s hand. The military came to the conclusion that the person responsible for the girl had been aware of the sexual crimes for three months, but only this Thursday (27/1) did she report the incident to the police.

According to the Military Police (PM), the mother sought help at the municipality’s Guardianship Council because of a relationship between her 13-year-old daughter and a 20-year-old man. She reported that the two were having sex at her house, which is considered rape of a vulnerable person under the Brazilian Penal Code (read more below).

The Military Police were then called by the Guardianship Council. To the military, both stated that they had been dating for approximately a year, but that they had their first sexual relationship three months ago, with the teenager’s consent.

They also reported that for about two months, the girl’s partner has been in the habit of spending the nights at her house, as the mother often goes out for no reason, leaving the teenager alone all night.

According to reports from the Military Police, the teenager was surprised by the action of the Guardianship Council and the PM, since, according to her, her mother was never against the relationship.

Is there consent by law?

Vulnerable rape is classified in the Brazilian Penal Code as a crime of sexual induction of minors under 14 years of age, even in situations where the adolescent consents. This is due to the fact that it is considered that people at this age do not have enough discernment, that is, they are vulnerable to the choice of act.

When both parties involved in the sexual relationship are under 14 years of age, the sexual act cannot be considered a crime. “If you have two teenagers involved, you will not talk about crime, you will talk about an infraction similar to the crime of rape. There is no crime, but there is an infraction”, explains Alana Mendes, a specialist in Criminal Law.

And the mother also commits a crime?

According to the scholar, the mother’s omission in situations like this is also considered a crime. “The Civil Code says that those responsible for the teenager are responsible for taking care of them physically and psychologically, in addition to material care. So, when a mother, knowing that this is happening, fails to act, she commits a crime. The crime of rape by omission” , explains the lawyer.

In the event, the mother was given a voice of arrest in flagrante delicto, for omission in the face of the crime, and the boyfriend, for rape of a vulnerable person.

The teenager was referred to Santa Casa de Misericrdia de Alpinpolis for medical care.

