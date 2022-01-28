Woman goes to motel with brother-in-law and takes 4-year-old daughter

Ivan Drummond – State of Minas

posted on 01/27/2022 21:18 / updated on 01/27/2022 21:18



(credit: José Carlos Paiva / Imprensa MG)

Another case of child abuse is being investigated by the Civil Police. This time, a 23-year-old woman and her 31-year-old brother-in-law were caught in a motel, in the Copacabana neighborhood, in the Pampulha Region, with a 4-year-old girl, the young woman’s daughter. They were reported by an employee of the establishment, who saw the child inside the car.

According to the Military Police, the employee noticed the girl’s presence when she got out of the vehicle at the entrance to the room. The man realized that the police had been called and tried to leave the motel, however, the employee did not open the gate and called the manager of the place.

When the police arrived, they caught the woman threatening the motel employees with death. The man, who was driving the vehicle, shouted that he was going to smash the gate with the car.

The PM’s Occurrence Bulletin (BO) also reports that motel employees went to the room and there they saw the naked man in the bathroom with the child, while the woman would be lying, in her clothes, on the bed.

After calming down, the woman told the police a bizarre story. He said that his brother-in-law is married and that they had gone to the motel to look at a shower, as he intended to install one in his house. The man confirmed the story and denied having had sexual intercourse with the child.

In the man’s possession were seven identity cards, all with his photo, however, with different names. He said that the intention with the false documents would be to defraud emergency aid. He also informed that he had a partner in the coup, who would earn a part of what he obtained.

R$ 970 in cash were seized with the suspect, which he claims was the result of his work in a pizzeria in the Lourdes neighborhood. The vehicle and cell phones of the man and woman were seized and handed over to the Civil Police.