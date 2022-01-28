Woman puts tent on balcony and charges R$ 2,900 in rent

If you intend to live in Zurich, Switzerland, here’s a tip: prepare your pocket. Among the various types of rentals available in the city, you could end up paying £400 a month – the equivalent of R$ 2,900 – to live… in a tent.

A resident of an apartment in the city identified only as Sandra announced on social media an opportunity for anyone looking for a home in Zurich. In order to cut costs on the property itself, she decided to put up a tent on the balcony and is charging the trifle of £400 for those interested.

According to the woman, the greatest privilege of living in a tent on the balcony is having “a view of the starry sky”. The 27-year-old Sandra said, according to the British newspaper The Mirror, that she “would like to live with someone else and reduce my rent a little”.

“In this city, the situation for those looking for an apartment is very difficult. Finding an affordable room to rent is almost impossible,” added the resident. She also said that several students from universities in the region were interested in renting.