World records 3.8 million cases of covid in 24 hours, new daily record

The world has recorded 3.84 million new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours, a new record despite the contagion curve seems to indicate that the wave associated with the omicron variant is slowing, according to provisional data from the World Health Organization (WHO) released this Thursday.

None of the previous waves surpassed a million daily cases, a number that has nearly quadrupled today, showing the exponential advance of the omni, although cases are growing more slowly (5% per week compared to 20% the week before and 55% the other week). ).

In the two years of the pandemic, WHO confirmed cases total 356 million (equivalent to 5% of the world population), while more than 5.6 million people died.

In addition, 90% of covid-19 cases analyzed in the global network of laboratories of the Global Initiative for the Sharing of All Influenza Data (Gisaid), associated with the WHO, already detect the ômicron variant, while the delta, which was dominant in 2021, and responsible for the rest and continues to decline.

The current wave of infections was not accompanied by more deaths, although 9,000 were confirmed in the last day, a figure slightly higher than the average of the last three months, which fluctuates between 5,000 and 8,000 deaths per day.