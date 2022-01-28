Xbox: See which games are coming to Games with Gold in February 2022

THE Microsoft released the complete list of the four games that will be available “for free” on Games with Gold for subscribers of Xbox Live Gold It’s from Xbox Game Pass in February 2022.

Composed by Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse and Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield, two games for Xbox One; Besides hydrophobia and Ms. Splosion Man, both for the X360, the listing starts on the 1st of next month. All titles are also playable on Xbox Series X and Series S, the new consoles from MS in the current generation.

Games with Gold in February 2022

Adding their individual amounts normally charged on the Microsoft Store, subscribers save R$ 157.38 when redeeming the four games next month.

In Brazil, February 2022 Games with Gold has Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse, Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield, Hydrophobia and Ms. Splosion ManSource: Xbox/Reproduction

Below, you can check out some information about the titles available at Games with Gold this February.

Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse (Xbox One)

Availability: February 1st to 28th

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

“Play as American George Stobbart and irreverent French journalist Nico Collard as they investigate the theft of a painting and a deadly conspiracy. A conspiracy with roots older than the written word, leading to the start of another epic adventure of broken sword.”

Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield (Xbox One)

Availability: February 16th to March 15th

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

“Assume the role of Wally, a mysterious character who is always on the move as you run, jump, slide or run to the soundtrack created by Danime-sama. With the average length of an action movie, this is a game developed for speed runners and casual gamers alike.”

Hydrophobia (Xbox 360)

Availability: February 1st to 15th

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox 360

“Use heroine Kate’s engineering skills to fight the terrorists who have taken control of her floating city. With fast-paced action and breathtaking visuals, unleash the power of water to wipe out your enemy in this adventure game and third-person survival.”

Ms. Splosion Man (Xbox 360)

Availability: February 16th to 28th

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox 360

“A spill of champagne in the splosionatrix creates Ms. Splosion Man. From the creators of splosion mano, The Maw and comic jumpercomes the definitive edition for any connoisseur of explosions.”