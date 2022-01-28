Xiaomi announces which phones will have Android 12 and MIUI 13; see the list | Cell

Xiaomi has released a list of all the phones that will receive Android 12 and MIUI 13, which are the latest versions of the respective systems. The expectation is that the download will be released in the first quarter. In any case, the schedule with the exact dates on which each model – be it Mi, Redmi or some other brand series – has not been released.

The information is precious for consumers who want to have the most current versions of the systems, as they can plan to continue with current smartphones for another year or consider reselling if they are not contemplated.

Redmi Note 11 Pro is one of the devices covered by MIUI 13

According to Xiaomi, MIUI 13 stands out for a RAM memory optimization tool that promises to increase the phone’s overall performance. It also has a new way of managing files and better power consumption.

Check out the list of cell phones that will receive the updates, according to the manufacturer:

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11

Mi 11i

Mi 11 Lite 5G

Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10 JE

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

redmi 10

Xiaomi Pad 5

MIUI 13 has a file management system called Liquid Storage, which promises to reduce fragmentation in storage data. Normal systems should drop by up to 50% of performance after 36 months of use and slow access. On the other hand, the company says the new system can retain up to 95% of its initial capacity.

The new system debuts a memory management feature called Atomized Memory, or “Atomized Memory” in a free translation, which should analyze memory usage in real time, understand which apps are less important and automatically close them afterwards. of a while. The Focused Algorithms feature should distribute CPU usage among the applications that need the most processing, not evenly as usual.

Redmi Note 10S of 2021 is one of the devices covered

According to Xiaomi, MIUI 13’s Smart Balance feature can extend battery life by up to 10% with more efficient power coordination, by striking a balance between performance and consumption.

The text also dedicates a few lines to explain the customization news, which includes a floating sidebar that brings quick access icons to the most used apps by the user. This can be done with just one touch on the screen, without even leaving the program that is in the foreground.

New floating sidebar brings the main mobile apps

To complete, MIUI 13 offers new widgets, of different sizes, for the user to customize their home screen with weather forecast, to-do list, more convenient notifications, among other types.

Announced in May 2021, Android 12 brings a renewed interface with rounded corners, new color schemes, even more customization options, new animations, greater attention to user privacy, as well as greater control over camera and microphone access. The main companies in the sector are racing against time to release the update on old phones and already include it in the latest releases.

Manufacturers take pure Android provided by Google and make several changes, both in the user interface and in several algorithms internal to the software, to adapt the system to the needs of their devices. This is the case with Samsung’s recent One UI 4, for example.