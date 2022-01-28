Xiaomi launches the new Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro 5G with OLED screens and 108MP cameras – All in Technology

Raju Singh 6 mins ago Technology Comments Off on Xiaomi launches the new Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro 5G with OLED screens and 108MP cameras – All in Technology 0 Views

Xiaomi announced this Wednesday (26) the Redmi Note 11 Global series. And the two most powerful models in the range are the new Redmi Note 11 Pro and the NOte 11 Pro 5G. Check out the features of each device below!

Redmi Note 11 Pro

The Redmi Note 11 Pro is built around a 6.67″ Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 scratch protection. Inside, it works with a Helio G96 chipset alongside 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. Plus, it comes out of the box with MIUI 13 based on Android 11.

See too:

About cameras, the smartphone has three sensors on the back (108MP + 8MP + 2MP), as well as a 16MP front camera. There’s also a 5,160mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging (charger included) The rest of the features include NFC, Wi-Fi 5 (ac) and Bluetooth 5.1.

  • Screen: 6.67″ Full HD+ AMOLED with 120 Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G96 with 4G
  • RAM: 6GB / 8GB
  • Storage: 64GB / 128GB
  • Back camera: 108 MP (Samsung HM2, main) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth)
  • Frontal camera: 16 MP
  • Drums: 5,000 mAh with 67W fast charge
  • Others: splash water protection (IP56), P2 headphone jack, NFC
  • Operational system: MIUI 13 based on Android 11

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Like the model above, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G features a 6.67″ Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also repeats the same 108MP + 2MP + 2MP cameras, 16MP front and 5,000 mAh battery with 67W charging. However, the main difference is in the hardware department, where this model includes the Snapdragon 695 5G chip with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage.

  • Screen: 6.67″ Full HD+ AMOLED with 120 Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (5G)
  • RAM: 6GB / 8GB
  • Storage: 64GB / 128GB
  • Back camera: 108 MP (Samsung HM2, main) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth)
  • Frontal camera: 16 MP
  • Drums: 5,000 mAh with 67W fast charge
  • Others: splash water protection (IP56), P2 headphone jack, NFCsupport for 5G networks
  • Operational system: MIUI 13 based on Android 11

Availability and pricing

Both the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the 5G model will be available for the global market from February 2022. Regarding the prices, the Pro model will start at 300 dollars (about R$ 1631), while the 5G starts at 330 dollars ( about BRL 1794).

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

5 reasons to buy this gaming notebook with RTX 3050

We have reviewed Dell’s G15 gaming notebook, latest model released. This project is responsible for …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved