Xiaomi launches the new Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro 5G with OLED screens and 108MP cameras – All in Technology

Xiaomi announced this Wednesday (26) the Redmi Note 11 Global series. And the two most powerful models in the range are the new Redmi Note 11 Pro and the NOte 11 Pro 5G. Check out the features of each device below!

Redmi Note 11 Pro

The Redmi Note 11 Pro is built around a 6.67″ Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 scratch protection. Inside, it works with a Helio G96 chipset alongside 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. Plus, it comes out of the box with MIUI 13 based on Android 11.

There's also a 5,160mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging (charger included) The rest of the features include NFC, Wi-Fi 5 (ac) and Bluetooth 5.1.

Screen : 6.67″ Full HD+ AMOLED with 120 Hz refresh rate

: 6.67″ Full HD+ AMOLED with 120 Hz refresh rate Processor : MediaTek Helio G96 with 4G

: MediaTek Helio G96 with 4G RAM : 6GB / 8GB

: 6GB / 8GB Storage : 64GB / 128GB

: 64GB / 128GB Back camera : 108 MP (Samsung HM2, main) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth)

: 108 MP (Samsung HM2, main) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth) Frontal camera : 16 MP

: 16 MP Drums : 5,000 mAh with 67W fast charge

: 5,000 mAh with 67W fast charge Others: splash water protection (IP56), P2 headphone jack, NFC

splash water protection (IP56), P2 headphone jack, NFC Operational system: MIUI 13 based on Android 11

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Like the model above, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G features a 6.67″ Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also repeats the same 108MP + 2MP + 2MP cameras, 16MP front and 5,000 mAh battery with 67W charging. However, the main difference is in the hardware department, where this model includes the Snapdragon 695 5G chip with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage.

Screen : 6.67″ Full HD+ AMOLED with 120 Hz refresh rate

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (5G)

RAM : 6GB / 8GB

Storage : 64GB / 128GB

Back camera : 108 MP (Samsung HM2, main) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth)

Frontal camera : 16 MP

Drums : 5,000 mAh with 67W fast charge

Others: splash water protection (IP56), P2 headphone jack, NFC support for 5G networks

support for 5G networks Operational system : MIUI 13 based on Android 11

Availability and pricing

Both the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the 5G model will be available for the global market from February 2022. Regarding the prices, the Pro model will start at 300 dollars (about R$ 1631), while the 5G starts at 330 dollars ( about BRL 1794).