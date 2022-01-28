Yasmin Brunet used towels to cover cameras at Medina’s mansion

There is no talk of anything else this Thursday (27/1) other than the end of the marriage of Gabriel Medina and Yasmin Brunet, which was confirmed exclusively by the LeoDias column. Another case that happened today caught the attention of fans of the surfer and the model and the column was able to confirm: Yasmin used bath towels to cover the security cameras of the house that the couple lived in Maresias, on the coast of São Paulo.

Sources in the column, who are close to the two, say that Gabriel Medina asked Yasmin Brunet to leave the couple’s mansion and she still hasn’t left the place. Yasmin used bath towels to cover the house’s security cameras so that her ex-husband could not see what was going on inside the house while she was still there.

Gabriel Medina and Yasmin Brunet Gabriel Medina and Yasmin BrunetReproduction / Instagram ***Yasmin-brunet-medina-love-story (14) The situation aroused love and hate among Brazilians. While some accused Yasmin of disrupting Gabriel’s performance, others cheered for the couple.Playback / Instagram ***Yasmin-brunet-medina-love-story (11) In January 2022, however, the couple’s marriage came to an end. According to journalist Leo Dias, Yasmin and Medina would still be together by appearances, but living in different places.Playback / Instagram ***Yasmin-brunet-medina-love-story (9) Before officially coming out, the couple did everything to hide their relationship. However, after being spotted in a bar, the two were no longer able to keep their relationship a secret.Playback / Instagram ***Yasmin-brunet-medina-love-story (8) With the decree that forced residents of São Paulo to quarantine to contain the advance of Covid-19, Yasmin and Medina decided to isolate themselves at the Sufi’s house. Playback / Instagram ***Yasmin-brunet-medina-love-story (7) “We didn’t talk about marriage at first, but he said he always wanted to get married. I was totally discredited in love, so I didn’t even listen to it much because I thought it was ‘chatty’. But today we are married and very happy. I am so grateful to have such an amazing companion by my side,” Yasmin told Vogue.Playback / Instagram ***Yasmin-brunet-medina-love-story (6) Medina even said that he wouldn’t do well in competitions if he didn’t have his beloved by his side. The athlete ended up being eliminated in the semifinals and the model stated that this would not have happened if she had been with him.Playback / Instagram ***Yasmin-brunet-medina-love-story (5) In 2021, the spouses regained the spotlight after picking a fight with the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB). The entity did not allow Yasmin to accompany her husband in TokyoPlayback / Instagram ***Yasmin-brunet-medina-love-story (4) After facing ups and downs in recent years, the surfer decided to take a break from his career and explained that he needs to take care of his mental health. With this, the athlete will be out of the World Surf League (WSL). On social media, Brunet revealed that her husband is undergoing treatment. “You’ll come out of this much better, I’m sure of that,” he said. Playback / Instagram ***Yasmin-brunet-medina-love-story (3) On social media, things started to get more and more tense. Medina’s family began to pin the couple, who consequently responded in kind.Playback / Instagram ***Yasmin-brunet-medina-love-story (2) What appeared to be temporary, however, ended up in marriage. In December of the same year, nine months after they met, the lovebirds got married in Hawaii, without inviting relatives and friends.Playback / Instagram ***Yasmin-brunet-medina-love-story (1) Weeks after the wedding, news began to emerge about a fight between the surfer and his family. According to a report in the Extra newspaper, Medina’s parents did not approve of his marriage to Brunet.Playback / Instagram Advice confirms the end of the marriage of Gabriel Medina and Yasmin Brunet 0

The now ex-couple began their romance at the beginning of the new coronavirus pandemic, in March 2020. They got married months later, in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii and stayed together for just over a year.