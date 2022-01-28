‘You needed to go through this, to learn, to come out stronger’

Gabriel Medina’s personal friend, surfer Flavio Nakagima, former “De Vacation with Ex”, made a long text on Instagram shortly after the athlete’s separation from Yasmin Brunet. In the post, he shared photos with Medina and published an emotional text talking about their friendship and that the three-time world champion “needed to go through this, to learn”.

“I learned a lot from you and I believe you learned from me, I have always been your fan for your work and for your person, I respected your moment and always rooted for you to be happy, we learned every day in our lives, and I knew that you needed to pass through This, to learn, come out stronger and mature. These days I dreamed of you saying you would be a father and you chose me to be godfather to your child, strange, but every dream for me has a meaning”, he wrote.

The end of the marriage between surfer Gabriel Medina, current world champion, and actress and model Yasmin Brunet, shocked the networks this Thursday. Medina and Yasmin formed a discreet and, at the same time, media couple, who amassed fans inside and outside the circuit. The controversies, such as the family disagreement with the Medina and Yasmin not going to the Tokyo Games, also marked the period in which the two were together, since 2020.

In the sequence, Nakagima continues: “I felt ready to write to you, because I know it’s a moment you need, regardless of what has happened, I’ll always be willing to listen and help you, put everything you’ve already given me. this word with me “gratitude” and I hope you also have it for the people who like you, because in life everything is fleeting, dating, couples, women, but real friends are for life”, he continued.

out of the world

The news of the end of the marriage comes two days after the surfer announced that he would be out of the first two stages of the 2022 World Tour. Married since 2020, the two formed a media couple and known on the circuit. Yasmin followed and recorded her husband’s performances. In July last year, the two became involved in public controversy after failing to obtain permission for Yasmin to accompany Medina to the Tokyo Olympics.

In his personal life, the marriage also experienced a public disagreement between the athlete and his family. The athlete’s mother, Simone Medina, was publicly critical of Yasmin. In April, Medina broke up with her stepfather, Charles, who served as her coach.