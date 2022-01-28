Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel arrives today on Android and iOS; see how to download

Konami announced today that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is now available for mobile, Android and iOS, with all the features available in the other console and PC versions. The launch, as well as the debut last week, comes as a surprise and pleases fans of the cardgame a lot. The title has several game modes, PvP, more than 10 thousand cards and much more.

the good part is that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel It has cross-save (or cross-progression), that is, if you are already venturing into collectible cards on PC or tabletop video games, you can transfer your save and continue playing on Android or iOS. In other words, all game modes (including singleplayer and deck campaigns), the card crafting system, PvP multiplayer and even your progress from other devices are present. Among the features of the game are the following, listed by Konami:

TCG/OCG Rules Yu-Gi-Oh!

Tutorial and Duel Strategy modes to help new players learn to play the TCG Yu-Gi-Oh!

Campaigns based on deck types, featuring story sequences that tell the story of the cards

Cross-Platform Online Play – Play online with friends and challengers, whatever system you’re on

Cross-Platform Saved Data Access – Continue your experience from one system to another

Unlock over 10,000 cards* and other rewards by playing

Card crafting – dismantle unwanted cards to help you generate new cards

Customize your experience with companions, card protectors, boards and more

Comprehensive deck building features and resources, including a solid decklist database

It’s the same game, not a port, so you can rest assured that you can enjoy it just the same. During this game release week, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is dominating Steam’s stats and has proven to be a huge success.

How to download Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel on mobile

For download Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel on mobile is very simple: just go to the Play Store if you have Android or to the App Store if you have an iPhone or iPad, and search for the game. Below you can see the download links and requirements for each platform:

Android requirements:

Requirements on iOS:

It is worth remembering that the new title is different from another game released on mobile, called Duel Links, which is a more focused version of loot box mechanics and retelling the story of the anime (the new title is focused on bringing the definitive experience of the TCG rules of the cardgame).

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is now available for Android and iOS, as well as PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S.