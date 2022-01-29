12-year-old boy suffers continuous erection for more than a day

Published on 01/28/2022 at 19:00 Coronavirus – Pixabay Bnews newsroom

A 12-year-old boy suffered a continuous erection for more than a day due to the new coronavirus. The medical condition is called priapism. According to Austrian doctors, priapism has been seen in other patients before.

Initially, specialists would have punctured the organ to drain the blood, however, the procedure would not have worked and the boy was then placed under general anesthesia for a new procedure, which had temporary results.

The patient had the same symptoms about 24 hours later. Through examinations, blood clotting was found in the spongy tissue of the penis. Doctors then applied ice packs to the boy’s perineum area.

Three days after the procedure, the boy returned to the hospital with an erection “totally rigid and tender” and mild pain. He would have been referred to specialists to check for possible blood diseases such as sickle cell anemia.

It was then observed that the patient contracted Covid-19, seven weeks before the first sign of priapism.

