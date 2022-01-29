32-year-old from Pernambuco assumes the position of global head of the automotive group; Discover Juliana Coelho’s trajectory

Juliana Coelho, 32, from Pernambuco, assumed the global position of responsible for the production system of the Stellantis company. The company is a merger between Fiat, Crhysler, Peugeot and Citroën brands.

Graduated in Chemical Engineering from the Catholic University of Pernambuco (Unicap), with a postgraduate degree in Oil and Gas, the leader said she was excited about the new challenge, in which she will be responsible for the company’s plant system.

“The opportunity came with great challenges, but I am very excited. I can count on a fantastic team in a company that has factories that I admire,” she said.

>> Leonardo Barbosa, the Pernambuco man who took beef jerky to North America

Each of the automaker’s brands has developed its own way of producing vehicles. The Stellantis model, in turn, will be built from the best of each of them. Juliana will then lead this process. But how did the Pernambuco woman get to the position she currently holds?

Trajectory

After completing college, in 2011, the young woman decided to invest in the Oil and Gas area, because, at the time, she believed she would have more opportunities in the market.

However, the engineer, who “always liked cars”, saw her professional career change with the arrival of the Polo Automotivo de Goiana, former Jeep Factory, in the Zona da Mata of Pernambuco.

“It was a dream, a hope for me, because I was always interested in the area, but I didn’t have this automotive market here [em Pernambuco]”, he said. Juliana is from Recife, but has lived in Olinda, in the Metropolitan Region, for most of her life.

.

Joining the company’s team then became the goal of the young woman, who achieved the feat in 2014, as Treinee. At the company, the chemical engineer started working in the car paint shop and then went on to occupy leading positions in the sector, until she became responsible for the management of the shop.

As she continued to stand out, Juliana da Pintura, went to the assembly line until, in 2018, she was transferred to Betim (MG), to assume the position of Chief Engineer of Fiat Chrysler’s manufacturing throughout Latin America.

A new promotion made her return to Pernambuco. That’s because the young woman was chosen to direct the entire factory at the Polo Automotivo de Goiana. At the end of last year, the leader was chosen to occupy the current position.

For her, the secret to being able to achieve professional success is not giving up on her dreams. “It’s important that people know where they want to go and that they don’t give up, even in the face of difficulties. In addition, it is necessary to inspire and be inspired by others. Adding to people’s lives is important”, she concluded.