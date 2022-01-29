42 foods that fight hypertension by reducing blood pressure

What is hypertension and how to fight it with a healthy diet

Hypertension is nothing more than high blood pressure, a condition common to millions of people, especially the elderly. High blood pressure makes the heart work harder to pump blood, but it also damages the walls of the arteries and, over time, increases your risk of developing heart disease, kidney disease and stroke – don’t play around.
As we often repeat, a healthy and balanced diet, rich in certain foods, can be considered a remedy for hypertension, with the double advantage of being able to have it without a medical prescription and, above all, without side effects. You must therefore choose wisely, eat well and repeat every day to get better and better.

Nature is generous, in fact, there are many food categories we can turn to:

  • fruits
  • vegetables
  • whole Foods
  • low-fat dairy products
  • nuts, seeds and beans
Fruit – Orange (in moderation)

Vegetable – Yellow pumpkin




Vegetables – Green leafy vegetables




Vegetable – Brussels sprouts




Vegetables – Petits pois (peas)




Whole Foods – Bread




Whole foods – Cereals




Whole Foods – Pasta




Whole Foods – Flour




Whole Foods – Crackers




Whole foods – Oat flakes




Whole Foods – Corn Tortillas




Low-fat dairy products – Milk flakes




Low-fat dairy products – Cream cheese




Low-fat dairy products – Cheese




Low-fat dairy products – Greek yogurt




Low-fat dairy products – Milk




Nuts, seeds and beans – Almonds




Nuts, seeds and beans – Black beans




Nuts, Seeds and Beans – Cashew Nuts




Nuts, seeds and beans -Lentils




Nuts, seeds and beans – Peanuts




Nuts, seeds and beans – Beans




Nuts, Seeds and Beans – Pumpkin Seeds




Nuts, seeds and beans – Sunflower seeds




Nuts, seeds and beans – Pistachios




