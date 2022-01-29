9 seasons and 4 movies arrive dubbed on Netflix soon – JBox

THE Netflix announced today (28) the arrival of 9 seasons (probably until the arc Post Enies Lobby, leaving 325 episodes available in the catalog – the entire Water 7 –, but it’s unclear how many episodes there will be) and 4 movies from one piece to the platform with dub “coming soon”.

The movies are the 4 found previously: One Piece: Alabasta Saga, One Piece: Winter Blossom, Cherry Blossom Miracle, One Piece: Strong World and One Piece: Z.

No release dates have yet been given. However, in the USA, winter flower arrives on February 15th for streaming – by the codes we can find the date “February 15th” on both. But these dates within the platform are not always reliable.

winter flower is related to drum island and takes place in an alternate reality, in which Franky, Robin and Sunny were present throughout the saga. Alabasta saga it is a short version of the Alabasta level.

Strong World, released in 2009, is the 10th film in the series and shows the Straw Hats fighting to save Nami, who has been kidnapped by Shiki, a Devil Fruit user who has the power to make objects float.

Film Z came out in 2012, directed by Tatsuya Nagamine and is set just before the last episodes of Ambition of Z. The plot features the Straw Hats fighting Zephyr, the most powerful enemy they have ever faced (up to this point in history).

This will not necessarily all come in on the same day.

one piece is a work by Eiichiro Oda. The original manga began to be published in the magazine Shonen Jump in July 1997 and became a worldwide phenomenon. In the story, we follow the adventures of the pirate Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hats, as they navigate the world in search of “One Piece”, the lost treasure of the former King of the Pirates, Gol D. Roger, as they face various pirates and the World Government.

In Brazil, the manga was first published in the “half-tanko” format by Conrad Publisher, which stopped publication in the 70th edition (corresponding to the 2nd part of volume 35 in the Japanese original). In 2012, the series was relaunched by Publisher Panini, following the original Japanese format, and currently has 99 bound volumes released (in Japan there are currently 100).

The anime version is produced by the studio Toei Animation (Dragon Ball Z) and officially aired via streaming by crunchyroll, with subtitles in Portuguese, and in Netflix, with dubbed option.

