9-year-old boy is the youngest billionaire in the world

Have you ever thought about being able to travel the world in a private jet and still own several mansions? Well, that’s exactly what Muhammed Awal Mustapha – or “Mompha Junior”, coming from Nigeria, is doing. The thing is, he’s only 9 years old, and he already owns several supercars.

Dubbed the ‘youngest billionaire in the world’, Mustapha has over 25k followers on Instagram and is even considered a digital ‘influencer’. All this, however, has an explanation. The boy is the son of Nigerian billionaire celebrity Ismailia Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha.

First mansion came at age 6

What did you get as a gift when you were a kid? ‘Mompha Junior’ won nothing less than his first mansion from his father. “This ensures that after all the ups and downs, you have somewhere to go…. A place that will never judge you and always invite you with open arms… Congratulations My Son for your New Home. Your birthday present from daddy,” Ismailia wrote on her social media at the time.

Muhammed often shares photos on his Instagram, showing off his lavish lifestyle. He previously shared an image of his private jet where he wrote: “Never belittle any Bro flat broke-bankrupt”.

controversy in nigeria

Despite its popularity in the country, Mompha is not without controversy. The CEO of a Bureau De Change in Lagos, Nigeria, has been accused of laundering more than £10m. A court earlier this month heard complaints from Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency that Mompha hid her wealth in ‘movables’. However, the multi-millionaire pleaded not guilty to all charges.