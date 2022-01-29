A 14-year-old teenager who was on the waiting list for a pediatric Covid ICU dies in RN | large northern river

A 14-year-old teenager who was waiting for a vacancy in a pediatric ICU Covid bed, died this Friday (28,) in the municipality of São Tomé, in the Trairí region of Rio Grande do Norte.

Geovani Augusto, 14, had cerebral palsy, had covid-19 and, according to doctors, needed an ICU, but was still on a waiting list for critical beds.

He had been hospitalized since last Wednesday (26) at the mixed health unit in the municipality of São Tomé.

There is no record of the boy’s vaccination against Covid-19 in RN Mais Vacina, nor on the Ministry of Health platform.

The state regulation system reported that it managed to get a place at the Regional Hospital of Currais Novos, in Seridó Potiguar, but the unit did not receive the boy because it did not have a structure with a pediatric ICU bed.

There was an attempt to get a transfer to the Maria Alice Fernandes hospital, in Natal, but there was no vacancy in the unit.

According to the Secretary of State and Public Health (Sesap), this Friday (28), all beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for Covid-19 made available to children in the public health network of RN are occupied. .

At least 8 patients were on the waiting list for pediatric beds for Covid-19. Two were waiting for ICUs – one of them was Geovani.

The state has ten ICU beds and 30 clinicians at the Maria Alice Fernandes Pediatric Hospital, in addition to three ICU beds at Wilson Rosado Hospital, in Mossoró, in the West region.

In a statement, Sesap regretted the death of the teenager and said it is working to ensure the opening of new pediatric beds. The secretariat plans to open 6 more ICU beds at the Maria Alice Fernandes Hospital “within the shortest possible time”, says the text.

Sesap considered that the speed of the pandemic worsening and the expressive search for beds, especially pediatric ones, in addition to the illness of health professionals, does not allow the provision of beds at the necessary speed.