‘A Place in the Sun’: Christian is unmasked by Joy’s ghost; understand





After the death of Joy (Lara Tremouroux) in “Um Lugar ao Sol”, Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera, Christian (Cauã Reymond) is wrong to think that he got rid of the problems he had with the tagger. With a video telling the whole truth about his identity, Francisco’s mother will unmask the faker – even after death. The information comes from columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo.

In addition to having left a lucky medal in her son’s crib with Ravi (Juan Paiva), the rebel will leave a cell phone with the compromising statement.

“That guy Renato is as fucked up as me. In fact, his name is Christian and he took the place of his twin brother. If you need anything, he won’t be silly like your father: you charge this man. Don’t forget, okay ? And now let me go. Take care of yourself”, says the tagger in the video.

The device, which has the recording, will be found in the apartment where Ravi lives. It turns out that the good guy will leave the property, and who will occupy the space will be Erica’s sister (Fernanda de Freitas).

Completely in shock, Stephany (Renata Gaspar) will not only discover the whole truth, but will also decide to blackmail the businessman.