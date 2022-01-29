‘A Place in the Sun’: Santiago discovers Barbara’s frame and leaves daughter in misery





Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) will have a bad time in the next chapters of ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’. According to information from columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper ‘O Globo’, Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​will be possessed when he discovers that it was his daughter who set him and Érica (Fernanda de Freitas) apart.

“I know I don’t have the right to expect you to forgive me, but I still had to come here to do my part. I want you to believe that, for me, it’s very hard. , about the fact that I spoil them both too much, but from now on my attitude will be different. I will be assertive, sin by excess: no more allowance, no more pampering, no more. The only adult daughter I have is Rebeca “, shouted the businessman.