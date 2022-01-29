‘A Place in the Sun’: Santiago discovers Barbara’s frame and leaves daughter in misery

Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) will have a bad time in the next chapters of ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’. According to information from columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper ‘O Globo’, Santiago (José de Abreu) will be possessed when he discovers that it was his daughter who set him and Érica (Fernanda de Freitas) apart.
“I know I don’t have the right to expect you to forgive me, but I still had to come here to do my part. I want you to believe that, for me, it’s very hard. , about the fact that I spoil them both too much, but from now on my attitude will be different. I will be assertive, sin by excess: no more allowance, no more pampering, no more. The only adult daughter I have is Rebeca “, shouted the businessman.
Not satisfied with leaving his daughter in misery, Santiago will end the marriage between her and Christian/Renato. “What I mean, son, is that I’m releasing you: Barbara doesn’t deserve to be married to a boy like you. And neither do you. Maybe the only way Barbara can learn is to suffer the consequences of her behavior. stick with Bárbara because of me, Renato”, he will tell the boy.