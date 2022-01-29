Abel Ferreira is being a demagogue, says Endrick’s manager

“The best scenario is this: to bring Endrick to the cast. He does well in collective training, the coach puts him on the bench and, in the final game, against Chelsea, he comes in at 20 [minutos] of the second half and scores the winning goal. This is the dream scenario, which every Palmeirense wants, which Endrick wants. It just depends on the Palmeiras coach”, predicts Ribeiro, taking into account that Verdão can define the candidates up to two days before the debut – therefore, until February 6th.