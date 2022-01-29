Abel Ferreira is being a demagogue, says Endrick’s manager

“Nobody is advocating that he take the boy with the obligation to play and be champion at 15 years old. I ask him to take the boy to his professional training. It will be good for Endrick, Palmeiras and football”, added Ribeiro, who rejected the suggestion of a trip to Disney, in the United States.
“He [Abel] it was unfortunate”, said Ribeiro, who already places the youngster in the pantheon of Brazilian football geniuses.
“He has to understand that genius has to do what he likes. It is a gift from God, it is not up to man to limit, and he is limiting the boy”, he added.
coach help
Despite his age, Endrick is “ready to go” to the World Cup, guarantees the businessman. “In the Copa São Paulo he was hunted on the field by 21-year-old players. And he decided the games”, recalled the agent, who selected mental coach Amanda Ciaramicoli to accompany Endrick.
“He wants to play ball. It will depend on Palmeiras. And I will do my best to make him happy in some way.”
The confidence is such that the businessman already projects an ideal scenario, with Endrick – who already arouses interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona – giving the world title to Palmeiras – the competition will have exclusive transmission of the band (see full table).
“The best scenario is this: to bring Endrick to the cast. He does well in collective training, the coach puts him on the bench and, in the final game, against Chelsea, he comes in at 20 [minutos] of the second half and scores the winning goal. This is the dream scenario, which every Palmeirense wants, which Endrick wants. It just depends on the Palmeiras coach”, predicts Ribeiro, taking into account that Verdão can define the candidates up to two days before the debut – therefore, until February 6th.
To end rival music
“If he travels to train, I’m sure he’ll come in, play and decide. [O Palmeiras] Need a [camisa] 9. Put the boy to play for half an hour. He decides in half an hour”, completed the agent confidently.
“The joke was: Palmeiras doesn’t have a Cup and they don’t have a World Cup. Copinha already has it, thanks to Endrick. And you can have the Worlds too, thanks to Endrick”, he concluded.