After announcing Marinho, Flamengo probes a player from another club in São Paulo

Credit: Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo

Flamengo continues to move to reinforce the squad for the 2022 season. On the morning of this Friday (28), Marinho was officially announced and has already performed at the new club. Now, Rubro-Negro shifts focus to other players and positions.

In addition to Everton Cebolinha, who was not ruled out, Fla is behind defender Léo Ortiz, from Red Bull Bragantino. The objective is to reinforce Paulo Sousa’s defensive system, who likes to play with a line of three in defence. ‘JC Online’ first reported on the athlete from the São Paulo club.

Ortiz’s contract with the Bragança team runs until the end of 2024. At the age of 26, he was recently called up to the Brazilian national team and is looking to have one more opportunity to dream of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. In Flamengo, the chances should be greater.

The player’s price is estimated at 7.5 million euros, a fact that can make negotiations difficult.

