Yadunandan Singh 5 mins ago Business Comments Off on After contacting Procon-SP, Amazon cancels orders with zero value and faces customer complaints 0 Views

Update (01/28/2022) – LR

Yesterday, 27th, Amazon Brasil was notified by Fundação Procon de São Paulo to provide further clarification on the failure in its coupon system that caused hundreds of orders with zero value, a bug that allowed application users to accumulate multiple vouchers to obtain a discount. in cart items.

It seems, the company is canceling several purchases made during the instability and the action is being reported by users on social networks, hitting Twitter’s trending topics again with more than 35,000 mentions in less than 24 hours.

As shown in the images, Amazon is contacting customers via email to inform them about the cancellation of the product based on the Terms and Conditions of use of the coupons, which mention that the codes are not cumulative, that is, they cannot be used with other promotions. .

Some buyers received their orders, while others had their purchases cancelled. This disparity is causing revolt among users of the platform, who, in addition to complaining on their social networks, also joined Reclame Aqui, a platform that allows communication between customers and companies, and Procon.

Complaints on social networks

Last Wednesday (26) Amazon Brasil had a failure in the store’s coupon system overnight and allowed hundreds of users to buy for free using multiple cumulative vouchers released by the company, a bug that was recognized and quickly resolved by the e-commerce giant. -commerce.

Procon-SP announced this Thursday (27) that notified Amazon Brasil so that the company can provide further clarification on what happened and inform the number of orders placed, a plan adopted to respond to complaints with the consumer protection agency and through the platform’s Customer Service (SAC).

As reported on social media, some people who managed to take advantage of the bug on the site are receiving their orders today (27), indicating that the company has not canceled the purchases and is honoring the commitment despite the problem in the coupon system.

In a note sent to TudoCelular, Amazon said that “There was a problem with our website that was quickly corrected. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and will contact the impacted customers”. THE company has until next Monday, 31, to respond to the notification from Procon-SP.

orders received

Have you followed the case of cumulative coupons on Amazon Brazil? Know someone who managed to take advantage of the bug? Tell us, comment!

